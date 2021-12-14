Rick's Six: Record warmth and wind, COVID in the Quad-Cities, and changes in Iowa unemployment process

A good Tuesday to all. Mild winter temperatures continue for the Quad-City region with record December highs forecasted for tomorrow. With those record highs will bring winds that have the capability of producing gusts up to 60 mph.
A National Weather Service High Wind Watch will be in effect from 3 p.m., Wednesday until 6 a.m., Thursday. Southwest winds between 25 to 35 mph will gust up to 60 mph over portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
These damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Mild today, windy and warm Wednesday
Today we will see increasing clouds with a high near 55 degrees.
Tonight will be cloudy with a temperature rising to around 57 degrees by 5 a.m. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday brings a 20% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 70 degrees. South winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
There will be a 50% chance of rain before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 37 degrees overnight. It will be windy with a south wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
2. COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities, by the numbers
Check out the latest COVID-19 numbers from around the Quad-Cities. Read more.
3. Iowa to change unemployment process starting Jan. 9
Changes to the state’s unemployment process — including a doubling of the number of work searches a person must make in order to qualify for benefits — will go into effect Jan. 9, the state’s workforce development department announced Monday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds had previously announced the changes, which she and Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend say were crafted to get unemployed Iowans back to work faster. Read more.
4. The Arc eyeing job training center in Silvis after credit union donates land
The Arc of the Quad-Cities Area is busy making plans for a new training center for people with disabilities in Silvis after a credit union donated 10 acres of land to the organization.
Plans are still being formed, but Executive Director Michael Glanz said the goal is to create a training center for jobs in horticulture and retail, as well as growing and selling food or other products there to fund the center’s programs.
Called a social enterprise, the center would be self-supporting, Glanz said, meaning any money made from sales would cycle back to supporting the training center. United Cerebral Palsey Seguin’s Gardens & Gifts and We Grow Dreams, both near Chicago, are two such examples of a garden and training center that also sells products.
IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union donated the 10 acres of land at 1801 Crosstown Ave., Silvis, near Walmart, earlier this month. Read more.
5. John Deere expands U.S. footprint with opening of Chicago office
Moline-based Deere & Co. announced Monday the expansion of its U.S. footprint with the opening of a new Chicago office where it plans to add 150 Information Technology jobs over the next two years, with the goal of hiring a total of 300 positions to support IT and additional roles within the company.
The new space, located in the fast-growing Fulton Market neighborhood, will allow Deere to recruit from the deep bench of diverse talent in Chicago and provide them with the flexibility of in-person collaboration. The new office is expected to open in late summer/early fall of 2022. Read more.
