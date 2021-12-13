Rick's Six: Record warmth later this week, 1 injured in mobile home fire, and studies begin on new I-80 bridge

A good Monday to all. Record December warmth is forecasted for the Quad-Cities this week. Here are weather details from the National Weater Service.
1. Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Increasing clouds are predicted for Tuesday with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday brings a 30% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 70 degrees.
Wednesday night will see a 40% chance of rain before midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy and breezy with a low around 32 degrees.
2. Man injured in Davenport mobile home fire Sunday
One person was taken to the hospital with burns from a mobile home fire early Sunday.
The Davenport Fire Department was called at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to the 4800 block of West Kimberly Road to a report of a structure fire.
Arriving firefighters found a trailer "fully involved" by fire, heat and smoke that had spread throughout the structure.
A male occupant of the mobile home was able to exit the trailer before firefighters arrived. He was taken to Genesis Hospital with burn injuries. Read more.
3. On to I-80 bridge: Location over the Mississippi River not yet determined
Here we go again. After decades of planning, the Interstate 74 bridge in the Quad-Cities is finished. On its heels, planning for a new I-80 bridge over the Mississippi River is entering a new phase.
The Illinois Department of Transportation, DOT, this week authorized its consultant to begin the first phase of engineering studies for the replacement of the span between LeClaire and Rapids City.
Most pressing for those who live, work or own property along the bridge corridor is the question of where the bridge will go — upstream, downstream or in the same location as the current bridge.
The short answer: It's too soon to say. But also clear is that the new I-80 bridge is on a fast track compared to I-74. Read more.
4. Iowans gambling $9.6 million a day on sports
Betting an average of $9.6 million a day on sports, Iowa gamblers and sportsbooks operators were giving thanks for legalized sports betting in November, posting yet another monthly record with wagering topping $287 million and revenue for the burgeoning industry approaching $20 million, state data shows.
Last month’s continued betting frenzy on professional and college sports — an activity that became legal in Iowa in August 2019 — pushed the wagering handle above $975 million for the current fiscal year that began July 1 and put Iowa within reach of $2 billion in betting for the calendar year if there’s another strong showing in December, financial reports issued by the state Racing and Gaming Commission indicate. Read more.
5. Rock Island Auction Company expanding to the Lone Star State
The Rock Island Auction Company is expanding its antique collectible firearms sales operations to the Lone Star State.
Company President Kevin Hogan said the planned expansion will include the purchase of a former Walmart in Bedford, Texas, as well as an adjacent strip shopping center.
Hogan stressed this is an expansion into the big market for antique collectible firearms that the State of Texas affords. The company is not leaving Rock Island, he said.
“Rock Island has been fantastic to us,” Hogan said.
In fact, Hogan said, “We’re actively hiring. We would hire 30 people tomorrow just like anybody else.”
The Rock Island facility currently is 150,000 square-feet in two buildings with one being used for storage.
Hogan said the company has been looking to expand into other states, including Iowa.
But for antique firearms sales, Texas is a hot market and it didn’t take long for Hogan and his father, Patrick Hogan, who started the business in 1993, to recognize the business potential of the Lone Star State. Read more.
6. Trending stories
On to I-80 bridge: Location over the Mississippi River not yet determined
Man injured in Davenport mobile home fire Sunday morning
Wish List: First Wish List nominee is a grandma who needs a hand
Davenport man arrested for third-degree sexual abuse
Nimmers' record-breaking game sends Rock Island past Dubuque Hempstead
Today's top videos