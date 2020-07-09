Rick's Six: Relief from heat, shots fired in Davenport, new wave of COVID-19 hitting younger people, and Return to Learn plans

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A good Thursday to all. Relief from all this heat and humidity may be on the way — in the form of thunderstorms. Keep your fingers crossed.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Hazard Weather Outlook: "Hot and humid weather today will give way to a chance for severe storms and heavy rains later this afternoon and this evening. An area of strong to severe storms is expected to develop in central Iowa toward late morning, with storms expected to spread across eastern Iowa during the afternoon hours. This area of storms will move east across the rest of Illinois and northeast Missouri through the evening hours.
"The primary threat with thunderstorms will be damaging winds to 70 mph. Due to the very moist air and some potential for areas to see multiple thunderstorms, torrential rainfall could cause isolated areas of flash flooding through this evening.
"Very warm and humid conditions will be seen through Saturday with afternoon heat index readings in the 90s. Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday through Wednesday. Afternoon heat index readings well into the 90s are possible.
"Thunderstorms will be possible each day through Sunday and then again Tuesday through Wednesday."
1. Showers, thunderstorms likely
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 90 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
• Today, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., the U.S. 52/Illinois 64 between Savanna, Ill., and Sabula, Iowa, gets a washing. One lane of that bridge will be closed. Flaggers will be positioned for a safe flow of traffic. Drivers should expect delays and should allow extra time or take an alternate route.
2. New wave of COVID-19 hitting younger people
The face of COVID-19 was that of an older person when the global pandemic first reached the Quad-Cities.
The novel coronavirus primarily hit men and women in their 60s and 70s — or older. It spread through assisted-living centers. It killed the very old, people with pre-existing conditions or those who were immuno-suppressed.
As the total number of confirmed cases in the Quad-Cities surges toward 2,000, COVID-19 has a new face. It’s much younger.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number to 1,122.
Iowa officials said as of 4 p.m. Wednesday Scott County added 50 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 875.
Eleven of Wednesday’s 25 confirmed positive cases in Rock Island County are people in their 20s — seven women and four men. Two boys and one girl are younger than 10. One is a teenage girl.
That’s 15 people under the age of 25.
In Scott County, half of the 855 positive individuals are in the 18-40 age group.
As the numbers of confirmed positive tests continued to rise in recent weeks, health officials on both sides of Mississippi warned the age of those testing positive was dropping. Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• As Iowa schools develop back-to-school strategies, they are making contingency plans, grappling with state guidance
3. Davenport police investigate shots fired incident
Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in the alley between the 1300 block of North Harrison and Ripley streets Wednesday.
Bullets fired in the incident struck the facade and a window of the Hilltop Groceries and Spirits store, while one flew across Harrison Street and went through a window on the west side of the building at 1313 N. Harrison Street that is home to the Hilltop Offices.
Officers canvassed the area for witnesses to the shooting and looked for area businesses that have video cameras that may have captured the incident.
The shooting occurred at 7:50 p.m. No injuries have been reported.
Officers found about a dozen fresh spent shell casings in the alley between Harrison and Ripley streets. Also found in the alley was a live .22-caliber bullet; however it looked to have been sitting in the alley for quite a while.
At the Hilltop Groceries and Spirits store, officers found several bullet fragments lying on the ground that had ricocheted off the south facade of the store.
There also was fresh glass where a bullet is thought to have pierced one of the business’s windows on the south side of the building. However, it was difficult to tell what had hit the windows as they had been damaged in an earlier incident. The windows had large cracks, possibly caused by bricks or rocks thrown by people trying to break in to the business.
On the east side of Harrison Street, officers found that one of the double-paned windows at the Hilltop Law Offices had been hit by a bullet that went through and possibly lodged in a cabinet.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.
4. Watch Now: Professional Chalk Artist to Create Mural at West Locust Hy-Vee to Raise Awareness for Summer Hunger
Photos: Professional Chalk Artist to Create Mural at West Locust Hy-Vee to Raise Awareness for Summer Hunger
5. Iowa Q-C schools working on Return to Learn plans
Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley school districts have released their Return to Learn plans, with the hope that students will return to classrooms when school resumes Aug. 24 for local districts. Davenport and North Scott schools have not released their plans to the public yet.
All school districts in Iowa were required to submit a Return to Learn plan to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1, outlining plans to keep students and staff safe in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases. Districts had to take technology needs and accessibility into account. Read more.
Related reading
• As Iowa schools develop back-to-school strategies, they are making contingency plans, grappling with state guidance
• UTHS Return to Learn plan includes on-campus, remote learning
6. Trending headlines
Today's photo galleries
Clinton beats North in 5 innings
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-001
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-002
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-003
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-004
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-005
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-006
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-007
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-008
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-009
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-010
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-011
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-012
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-013
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-014
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-015
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-016
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-017
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-018
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-019
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-020
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-021
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-022
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-023
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-024
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-025
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-026
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-027
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-028
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-029
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-030
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-031
070820-qc-spt-clinton-north-bb-032
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.