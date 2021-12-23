Rick's Six: Remains found along Mississippi River, pedestrian bridge over Middle Road, and COVID tests hard to come by

A good Thursday to all. If you're hitting the highways today, as many of us are, be careful out there and use some basic common sense.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Partly sunny and breezy
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night will see patchy fog and a 40% chance of rain after midnight. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a low around 37 degrees.
Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday brings a 40% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
2. Skeletal remains found by hikers along Mississippi River in Andalusia
Hikers along the Mississippi River near Andalusia came across what appeared to be skeletal human remains Wednesday, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said.
The bones were found in the 16000 block of 78th Avenue West. Law enforcement were sent to the scene at 12:03 p.m.
The investigation is being conducted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police Crime State Crime Scene Unit.
3. Rock Island County auditor, chief deputy auditor cleared by forensic audit after theft of $115,000
Rock Island County Auditor April Palmer and Chief Deputy Auditor Amanda VanDaele have been cleared of any collusion or prior knowledge related to the theft of more than $115,000 through an email scam targeting the auditor's office in June.
County board members this week received the results of a forensic audit conducted by auditing firm Marcum LLP. Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk read an announcement after closed session, saying the audit included an assessment of internal controls and identification of best practices to help prevent such incidents in the future. Read more.
4. Bettendorf's gateway to north: City envisions new pedestrian bridge over Middle Road near Bettplex
Bettendorf is setting in motion plans for a pedestrian bridge to span Middle Road in northern Bettendorf near the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
The city council gave city staff an OK this week to apply for a federal grant to cover expenses of a pedestrian bridge, which Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter said would be located north of Kwik Star and south of I-80 and would be coupled with plans to reconstruct Middle Road and Forest Grove Road leading to the sports complex that has seen increasingly heavy traffic since it first opened.
The new bridge would also connect the current sports complex with future trails and a major new expansion in the works across Middle Road that could double the complex's size. Read more.
5. COVID-19 testing resources are 'stretched thin,' in the Quad-Cities
Need a COVID-19 test?
It's not as simple as walking into the Scott County or Rock Island County health departments. In fact, there is no public health in-person testing in the Quad-Cities and those looking for a test face a patchwork system of at-home tests, testing through a local retailer or turning to the area's health systems.
And while finding a test may be challenge right now, local public health officials said getting a COVID-19 test in the coming weeks could be more difficult as people gather indoors and the omicron variant spreads.
COVID-19 testing grabbed the national spotlight Tuesday, as President Joe Biden announced the purchase of 500 million at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. The new tests will be made available in January and will be mailed to households — though it is not known how many tests will be delivered to each home. Read more.
6. Food: Pickle wraps, potato pancakes are Iowa, Illinois' favorite holiday foods, but not America's
While pickle wraps may be an Iowa favorite, against other states' holiday food they don't stack up.
In a survey of 3,485 Americans conducted by Christmas.co.uk, a website providing tips and tricks for all aspects of the holiday season, the pickle wrap ranked 41st in the 50 states' most beloved Christmas foods.
The website describes pickle wraps, also known as pickle roll-ups or Iowa sushi, as "pickles covered with a layer of cream cheese and wrapped in ham, pastrami or some kind of deli meat." Read more.
