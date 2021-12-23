Rick's Six: Remains found along Mississippi River, pedestrian bridge over Middle Road, and COVID tests hard to come by

The city council gave city staff an OK this week to apply for a federal grant to cover expenses of a pedestrian bridge, which Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter said would be located north of Kwik Star and south of I-80 and would be coupled with plans to reconstruct Middle Road and Forest Grove Road leading to the sports complex that has seen increasingly heavy traffic since it first opened.

The new bridge would also connect the current sports complex with future trails and a major new expansion in the works across Middle Road that could double the complex's size. Read more.

5. COVID-19 testing resources are 'stretched thin,' in the Quad-Cities

Need a COVID-19 test?