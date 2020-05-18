Rick's Six: Rising Rock, road work update, businesses reopening, and rolling shootout in Davenport

• U.S. 67 resurfacing begins this week: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports construction on U.S. 67 from 2nd to 5th avenues in Rock Island gets under way this week. The project involves milling and resurfacing this three-block section of U.S. 67. Various daytime closures will be required during the duration of the project, which is anticipated to be completed by the middle of June.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

• Interstate 88 lane closures: Bridge painting and cleaning begins on the bridge carrying Sand Road over Interstate 88 located 2.5 miles northwest of Erie and the bridge carrying Moline Road over I-88 located 0.7 miles east of I-80.

Bridge painting will begin first at the Sand Road overpass location followed by the Moline Road bridge. During construction, I-88 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with temporary barrier wall at the bridge locations. The project is scheduled to be completed in early August.