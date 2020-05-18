Rick's Six: Rising Rock, road work update, businesses reopening, and rolling shootout in Davenport

A good Monday to all. Rick's Six is back after a week off. Here's what is happening around the Quad-Cities today.
1. A chance of rain and the rising Rock River
Today there is a 40% chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.
Tuesday brings a slight chance of showers before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
A Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline remains in effect until Sunday morning. Early today the Rock was at 13.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet.
The Rock is expected to rise to 14.2 feet Wednesday then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
At 14 feet, major flood stage, water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.
2. Plenty of new road work in Illinois area
Three new road projects will be on motorists' minds this week. Let's take a look at each one.
• U.S. 67 resurfacing begins this week: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports construction on U.S. 67 from 2nd to 5th avenues in Rock Island gets under way this week. The project involves milling and resurfacing this three-block section of U.S. 67. Various daytime closures will be required during the duration of the project, which is anticipated to be completed by the middle of June.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.
• Interstate 88 lane closures: Bridge painting and cleaning begins on the bridge carrying Sand Road over Interstate 88 located 2.5 miles northwest of Erie and the bridge carrying Moline Road over I-88 located 0.7 miles east of I-80.
Bridge painting will begin first at the Sand Road overpass location followed by the Moline Road bridge. During construction, I-88 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with temporary barrier wall at the bridge locations. The project is scheduled to be completed in early August.
• Illinois 78 bridge work: Construction work on the Illinois 78 bridge over the Rock River in Prophetstown begins this week. The project is anticipated to be completed by September. The project involves repairs to the expansion joints and bridge deck surface.
For the duration of the project, the bridge will be reduced to one lane utilizing temporary traffic signals. The bridge will be posted with maximum width signs of 15 feet 6 inches but will have a 17 feet clear opening across the bridge.
The district has delayed the start of the project by two months to minimize impacts to the planting season. Agricultural equipment and implements wider than 17 feet will need to find an alternate route or be staged to minimize adverse travel.
3. Watch now: Illinois Quad-Citians join Iowa Quad-City reopening customers
If the weekend in the Quad-Cities were a movie, Hollywood might title it “They Came From Across the River.”
Newly reopened salons and restaurants in the Iowa Quad-Cities welcomed customers from Illinois who joined in the reopening weekend Saturday for haircuts, hamburgers and more Saturday.
Scott County businesses took another toward reopening after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds further eased restrictions for their operation after partial or complete shutdowns in March to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In the meantime, protesters rallied in Chicago and Springfield for Gov. J. B. Pritzker to roll back his stay-at-home order. Read more.
Watch now: 'It’s our new normal'
4. More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities
5. Davenport police investigate rolling shootout at Telegraph and Waverly roads
Davenport police are investigating a rolling shootout incident that occurred at 8:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Telegraph Road near the intersection with Waverly Road.
Neighbors reported hearing multiple shots, and that shots were fired from two vehicles.
Police found 11 spent casings along Telegraph Road, as well as broken glass from a vehicle. There also was some property damage, but police have not specified what that is.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
