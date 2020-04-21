Rick's Six: River Drive to reopen, 2 test positive for COVID-19 at Purina, and plans begin for new I-80 bridge

3. River Drive in Davenport to reopen tonight as river level falls

River Drive in Davenport will fully reopen by Tuesday evening.

As the river continues to fall and the chance of a higher crest appears diminished, the city said it is switching to “recovery mode.” That involves the removal of the temporary flood defense system on River Drive between Iowa and Pershing on Tuesday. Crews will also start removing the flood defense system around Modern Woodmen Park beginning next week.

As of early this morning the Mississippi River at Rock Island measured 15.7 feet, which qualifies for “minor” flood stage.

Updates on Credit Island Park, the Riverfront Recreational Trail and other properties will come later in the week or early next week, the city said.

Downtown street closure in Bettendorf

The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning today and continuing for one week, 15th Street between Grant (U.S. 67) and old State streets will be closed to all traffic for underground electrical work.

Local access for residents will be via 16th Street to old State Street. The schedule for this work is weather dependent.