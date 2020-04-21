Rick's Six: River Drive to reopen, 2 test positive for COVID-19 at Purina, and plans begin for new I-80 bridge

A good Tuesday to all. Sunny skies and gusty winds highlight today's forecast with warmer temps arriving mid-week. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and breezy today
Today will be sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday brings a 40% chance of precipitation with showers and possibly thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 71 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
There's also a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
2. 2 Davenport Purina factory workers test positive for COVID-19
Two Davenport Purina workers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Casey Hansen, Davenport factory manager.
“Out of respect for their privacy, I cannot share specifics. Our people are the heart of our business and we are doing as much as we can to support these associates as they recover,” Hansen wrote in a statement released Monday night.
Purina employs nearly 800 workers between its two local facilities in Davenport and Clinton. A spokesperson for Purina said as of Monday night there were no known positive COVID-19 cases among the workforce in Clinton. Read more.
3. River Drive in Davenport to reopen tonight as river level falls
River Drive in Davenport will fully reopen by Tuesday evening.
As the river continues to fall and the chance of a higher crest appears diminished, the city said it is switching to “recovery mode.” That involves the removal of the temporary flood defense system on River Drive between Iowa and Pershing on Tuesday. Crews will also start removing the flood defense system around Modern Woodmen Park beginning next week.
As of early this morning the Mississippi River at Rock Island measured 15.7 feet, which qualifies for “minor” flood stage.
Updates on Credit Island Park, the Riverfront Recreational Trail and other properties will come later in the week or early next week, the city said.
Downtown street closure in Bettendorf
The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning today and continuing for one week, 15th Street between Grant (U.S. 67) and old State streets will be closed to all traffic for underground electrical work.
Local access for residents will be via 16th Street to old State Street. The schedule for this work is weather dependent.
4. Could Hawkeyes' Stanley become a Brady backup?
If Tampa Bay has eyes on finding a quarterback to back up Tom Brady in this year’s NFL draft class, Kirk Herbstreit has a suggestion.
“Nate Stanley, he is a guy who jumps out to me the most,’’ the ESPN analyst suggested Monday during a conference call. “He is a guy that I would like in that role, backing up Tom Brady.’’
Herbstreit offered Stanley as a possibility for the Buccaneers when asked what quarterback might be a good selection as a Brady backup at a point in the draft when Tampa Bay might be seeking a signal-caller.
Stanley is among three Hawkeyes projected as mid-to-late round selections during the NFL’s three-day, seven-round draft, which begins Thursday. Read more.