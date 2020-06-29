Rick's Six: Road work update, coronavirus spikes in Q-C as restrictions relaxed, and Tyler Hurd remembered

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A good Monday to all. As we head into a holiday week, we also see an increase in coronavirus in the Quad-Cities. Here are the latest weather details and stuff you need to know to start off your day.
1. A high near 90 today
Look for isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 90 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before 9 p.m. then isolated showers after 3 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday brings a slight chance of thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely after 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday night there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.
Flood Warnings continue for:
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Saturday evening. The Wapsi is at 12.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12.9 feet today then fall below flood stage Saturday night. At 13 feet water affects many residences along the river.
• Cedar River near Conesville until Friday. The Cedar is at 15.7 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday. At 15.5 feet, water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.
• Iowa River at Wapello until Thursday. The Iowa is at 24 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 21 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday. At 22 feet, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
2. Road work updates for Davenport
• Mound Street will be closed between River Drive and 11th Street beginning today through Friday for sewer repairs.
• Bridge Avenue will be closed between Rusholme Street and E. Central Park Avenue beginning today through July 6 for street repairs.
• Water main improvements will occur in two locations of River Drive between Brady and Scott streets. Improvements will require full closure of this section of westbound River Drive beginning today through about July 10.
• River Drive will also be closed between 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue for patching beginning today through July 10.
• Railroad crossing restoration work will keep Ripley Street closed from River Drive until August 1.
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Quad-Cities. Health officials say it's caused by young people, lax about health precautions, frequenting bars and restaurants
4. Vehicle misses Davenport women by inches, before ramming Rock Island squad
Rashell Murphey, 33, of Davenport, yelled early Sunday morning when she saw a driver coming toward her and her friend, who was driving, early Sunday in The District.
Murphey barely could believe her luck later that day after she and her friend missed — only by inches — what could have been a disaster for the two women.
After police tried to arrest a man wanted on federal charges, the driver rammed a Rock Island police squad car twice early Sunday near the plaza in Rock Island. Read more.
Related reading
5. Marx: Tyler Hurd was a wonderful young man
Tyler Hurd was the nicest baseball player columnist John Marx ever encountered, that includes playing, coaching, watching as a spectator and many years of covering the game at every level possible.
Tyler and Marx's son played baseball together for a summer two years ago. You never know what you are going to get from any group of 14-year-olds, especially when they are together at least three weekends a month. It is as hard off the field as it is between the white lines.
His son was the new kid on the block and it was a tough fit, but where he came from was of no matter to Tyler. He simply loved playing and you were his teammate, which meant you were golden by him. That he was a St. Louis Cardinals fan earned him bonus points in my eyes.
What you got from Tyler was genuine. Every day. Same great kid on Friday night at 6 in Des Moines and the same great kid Sunday at 3 after five games in 90-degree heat in Iowa City. Class act, gentleman — if you can say that about a teenager, competitor, ultimate-grinder — at every turn.
Tyler, who passed last week at 17, was oblivious to politics, interference, bruised egos and frustrations that come with a variety of personalities and outside distractions. Read more.
6. Davenport Dick's, Field and Stream and Golf Galaxy closed until further notice
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Davenport, located at 5511 Elmore Ave., as well as Field and Stream and Golf Galaxy, both subsidiaries of Dick’s, are closed until further notice, according to the company’s website under the icon for COVID-19 updates.
However, Dick’s in Moline at SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th St., is open according to the company’s website.
BONUS SIX: Today's top videos
Niabi Zoo opens
Columbus High School graduation
Police presence at 7th and Taylor
Trending headlines
MARX: Tyler Hurd was a wonderful young man
Quad-City restaurants close temporarily, COVID-19 numbers continue to increase
Davenport women miss - by inches - being struck by driver who rammed squad car in Rock Island
Quad-Cities sees a surge of positive cases
'We have to get it together, Quad-Cities': COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Quad-Cities. Health officials say it's caused by young people, lax about health precautions, frequenting bars and restaurants.
Today's photo galleries
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Local-weather
- Dr
- Improvement
- Building Industry
- Highway
- Beginning
- Repair
- Water Main
- Bridge
- Rick
- Drive
- Linguistics
- Scott
- River
- Restaurant
- Illinois Quad-cities
- Commerce
- Meteorology
- Galaxy
- Surge
- Precaution
- Thunderstorm
- Health Official
- Flood
- Sport
- Baseball
- Driver
- Tyler Hurd
- Warning
- Davenport
- John Marx
- Residence
- Shower
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.