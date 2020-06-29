Rick's Six: Road work update, coronavirus spikes in Q-C as restrictions relaxed, and Tyler Hurd remembered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A good Monday to all. As we head into a holiday week, we also see an increase in coronavirus in the Quad-Cities. Here are the latest weather details and stuff you need to know to start off your day.

1. A high near 90 today

Look for isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 90 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before 9 p.m. then isolated showers after 3 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday brings a slight chance of thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely after 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday night there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.

Flood Warnings continue for: