Rick's Six: Road work update, saving Theo's, and why historic Davenport lookout park closed to vehicles

A good Monday to all. We're looking at a breezy Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Partly sunny and breezy
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. East winds between 5 to 10 mph will become south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph could produce gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
2. Road work updates for Davenport
Here's the latest on street work this week from the city of Davenport:
• Eastern Avenue between 29th and 33rd streets will see intermittent daytime lane closures for directional boring work through Friday.
• Brady Street will see intermittent daytime lane closures between 32nd and 35th streets for core drilling through Friday.
• Harrison Street will be down to two lanes between Rusholme and Lombard for sewer repairs. Work is expected to be finished by Friday.
• W 35th Street will be closed between Division and Sturdevant streets through Friday for sewer repairs.
• Gaines Street will be closed between 11th and 12th streets for sewer repairs. Work should be completed by September 22.
• E 53rd Street between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue is nearing the finish line. Watch for daytime lane reductions through mid-October as the contractor performs finish work behind the curb, including backfill, seeding, and grading.
• The intersection of Marquette and Locust will have intermittent closures through Friday for hydrant work by Iowa American Water Company.
3. Theo's Java Club barista rushes to raise funds to buy coffee shop before Oct. 2 deadline
Myah Ackerland carries a journal, its gray cover emblazoned with "Be the Change." She's put a Theo's Java Club sticker on the front with tape over the O and S and "redacted" written over it and underlined.
She doesn't usually carry notebooks, she said, but this one is special. It holds all her notes on her attempt to buy Theo's Java Club.
"At the end of the day, I just want to make Theo and the community proud if I do get it," Ackerland said, "because this is such a important part of Rock Island." Read more.
4. 'The city let the jerks win.' Why Davenport closed historic lookout park to vehicles
From the Ford Model T to EVs and SUVs, residents for more than 100 years have driven through and parked at Davenport's historic Riverview Terrace Park to take in the picturesque panoramic view of the Mississippi River.
No longer.
City of Davenport officials last month blocked off the semi-circle driveway to the park at 1455 Clay St. following reports of vandalism and recurring complaints from neighbors of people in the park after hours drinking, littering and engaging in suspected illicit drug activity and prostitution. Read more.
5. DeWitt man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
A 21-year-old DeWitt man is accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him in February, DeWitt Police said.
Edgar Jared Delacruz is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by DeWitt Police Officer Justin Witt, the victim went with her parents to the DeWitt Police Department on Sept. 6. She told how Delacruz forced her to have sex on Feb. 22. Read more.
