Rick's Six: Road work updates, a reinvented farmhouse, and crash victim identified

A good Monday to all. We're starting the morning off with temps in the lower 20s so dress accordingly. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and breezy
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 56 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 34 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.
2. This week's road work updates in the region
Two projects in Davenport could impact travel if you use Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway areas.
• The southbound Brady Street left turn lane onto Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed until November 15. The closure is for IDOT pavement restoration. Drivers should use 53rd Street for eastbound travel.
• During this time, there will be periodic closures and lane reductions on and along Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue while the contractor completes reinforcement work per Iowa DOT specifications. Detours are possible while repairs are made.
I-88 bridge work near Rock Falls begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, construction work will begin today on the bridge carrying Interstate 88 over the Rock River west of Rock Falls.
The project involves maintenance upgrades to the drainage components at the expansion joints. Most of the project will be completed from underneath the structure without affecting traffic. However, intermittent lane closures may be required to complete the project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of November.
Illinois 84 to close today near Savanna
Illinois 84 south of Savanna, Ill., will be closed to all through traffic beginning today and continuing until Friday.
The closure will allow the BNSF Railroad to remove and replace the at-grade crossing located just north of Airport Road. A detour utilizing Argo Fay Road, Illinois 78, and Illinois 64/US 52.
3. Bettendorf woman identified as driver in fatal Scott County crash
A Bettendorf woman was identified as the driver who died in a crash Friday in Scott County.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night that Jessica Raaen, 49, was the driver of a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire that left the roadway of west-bound Valley Drive Friday night and, after traveling several hundred feet, struck a tree.
The crash occurred at about 8:26 p.m. and happened in the 5700 block of Valley Drive, between Pleasant Valley and Panorama Park.
Raaen was wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from the car by the Bettendorf Fire Department.
She was pronounced dead at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport. The traffic crash remains under investigation.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Scott County surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases, Rock Island County sees another death as October ends
5. Farmhouse reinvented: Makeover renders 100-year-old home brand new
About 2½ years ago, a house-moving crew lugged a big old farmhouse from its spot on an Eldridge farm across a field to a new location to make way for the building of 38 new, villa-style homes on the 10 acres where the house had stood.
The villa development has gone along great — nearly all the homes have been built and sold as part of the Villas at Century Farm — and now the farmhouse, originally constructed around 1920 by the Muhs family, is looking great, too. Read more.
