Rick's Six: Rock Island police investigating child's death, 1,000 get vaccines in Q-C, and Eldridge restaurant struggles to find workers
Rick's Six: Rock Island police investigating child's death, 1,000 get vaccines in Q-C, and Eldridge restaurant struggles to find workers

A good Wednesday to all. We'll have a new President of the United States sworn in today. And in the Quad-Cities? Frequent wind gusts will keep wind-chill temperatures hovering around zero.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

• Hazardous Weather Outlook for today and tonight: "Frequent wind gusts to 35 mph will be seen today which may cause drifting snow in rural or open areas. Localized gusts to 40 mph are possible.

"Tonight the combination of wind and cold temperatures will push wind chills to around zero."

Snow

• Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday through Tuesday: "A storm system may bring a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow to the region late Saturday through Sunday. At this time, it is too early to tell how much rain or snow will occur."

1. Wind chills as low as zero

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 35 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight the low will be around 25 degrees with winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 36 degrees and a low around 13 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

2. Tony Sacco's struggling to hire enough staff for restaurant in Eldridge

121420-qc-nws-sacco-096

Tom Sacco, CEO and president of Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen,  inside the restaurant in Eldridge.

Tom Sacco, CEO, president and chief happiness officer of Happy Joe's and Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen, isn't too happy.

In fact, he's outright perplexed.

The new Tony Sacco's in Eldridge has been open since mid-December, and it's been well-received, Tom Sacco (no relation) said.

There's just been one problem for Sacco — finding enough staff.

"It's very, very difficult to staff," he said. "Very difficult."

His restaurant is not that large, just 5,000 square feet inside with seating for 180. Normally, it would require 30-40 staff. It has only 12 currently. Read more.

3. Rock Island County Health Department administers 1,000 vaccinations during drive-thru in Milan

Long lines at COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan

Rich and Sally Qualmann wait in their car about a mile from the Great Quad-Cities Auto Auction, where they are hoping to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Rock Island County Health Department held its first clinic for people in Phase 1B, which includes residents ages 65 or older, on Tuesday.

Sally Qualmann was prepared for Tuesday's long morning inside the silver Chevrolet Equinox practically parked on Milan's 10th Avenue.

The 62-year-old Sally brought a couple of pillows and the kind of paperback puzzle book you find in a grocery check-out line. She left the driving — what little there was to do — to her husband, Rich.

The couple wasn't on a trip. They were stuck on a one-mile stretch of 10th Avenue in Milan waiting for a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine inside the Greater Quad-Cities Auto Auction, where Rock Island County health officials held its first vaccination clinic open to county residents ages 65 or older.

Illinois moved to Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule Monday. By 3 p.m. Tuesday Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill announced all of the available 1,000 doses of the vaccine were in arms. Read more.

Photos: Vaccination clinic for healthcare workers and those 65 and older

Watch Now: Long lines outside drive-thru vaccine clinic in Milan
WATCH NOW: Long lines of cars wait to get vaccinated
012021-qc-nws-covid-001
012021-qc-nws-covid-002
012021-qc-nws-covid-003

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Illinois' seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate hits lowest point since Oct. 23

• More in-person learning could be mandated for Iowa schools by middle of February

• Republican lawmakers reject proposed mask mandate at Iowa Capitol

• Long lines at COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan

 

5. Rock Island police investigating death of child on Tuesday

Siren

The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the Tuesday morning death of a child.

Officers were called at 6:56 a.m. to the 1500 block of 14th ½ Street to assist a Rock Island Fire Department ambulance that responded to a report of an unconscious 3-year-old, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The child was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island and later pronounced dead there.

Further details surrounding the incident were not being released Tuesday afternoon because of the ongoing investigation, the department said.

An autopsy was tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Tuesday afternoon. He said he could not provide further details of the case but said his office, the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were all participating in the investigation.

Related reading

• NAACP, LULAC seek details on Davenport's push for public safety tax levy

• Woman killed in crash near Rock Falls

• Judge orders Serrano trial continued to June 21

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Police investigate pedestrian death in Davenport
Police investigate pedestrian death in Davenport
Two Davenport residents arrested on meth-related charges
Two Davenport residents arrested on meth-related charges
Registered sex offender accused of soliciting 13-year-old for photos and sex over Facebook
Registered sex offender accused of soliciting 13-year-old for photos and sex over Facebook
Additional charges filed against man who allegedly shot Clinton County Deputy
Additional charges filed against man who allegedly shot Clinton County Deputy
Clinton County deputy wounded in shooting; parolee charged
Clinton County deputy wounded in shooting; parolee charged
Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo galleries

Photos: North Scott at Davenport Central Boys Basketball

011921-qc-spt-ns-central-bkb-01.JPG
011921-qc-spt-ns-central-bkb-02.JPG
011921-qc-spt-ns-central-bkb-03.JPG
011921-qc-spt-ns-central-bkb-04.JPG
011921-qc-spt-ns-central-bkb-05.JPG

Photos: Davenport North at Bettendorf girls basketball.

011921-qc-spt-north-bett girls-174
011921-qc-spt-north-bett girls-144
011921-qc-spt-north-bett girls-097
011921-qc-spt-north-bett girls-139
011921-qc-spt-north-bett girls-178

PHOTOS: Illinois 79 Penn State 65