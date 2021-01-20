Rick's Six: Rock Island police investigating child's death, 1,000 get vaccines in Q-C, and Eldridge restaurant struggles to find workers

A good Wednesday to all. We'll have a new President of the United States sworn in today. And in the Quad-Cities? Frequent wind gusts will keep wind-chill temperatures hovering around zero.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
• Hazardous Weather Outlook for today and tonight: "Frequent wind gusts to 35 mph will be seen today which may cause drifting snow in rural or open areas. Localized gusts to 40 mph are possible.
"Tonight the combination of wind and cold temperatures will push wind chills to around zero."
• Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday through Tuesday: "A storm system may bring a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow to the region late Saturday through Sunday. At this time, it is too early to tell how much rain or snow will occur."
1. Wind chills as low as zero
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 35 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight the low will be around 25 degrees with winds gusting as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 36 degrees and a low around 13 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Tony Sacco's struggling to hire enough staff for restaurant in Eldridge
Tom Sacco, CEO, president and chief happiness officer of Happy Joe's and Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen, isn't too happy.
In fact, he's outright perplexed.
The new Tony Sacco's in Eldridge has been open since mid-December, and it's been well-received, Tom Sacco (no relation) said.
There's just been one problem for Sacco — finding enough staff.
"It's very, very difficult to staff," he said. "Very difficult."
His restaurant is not that large, just 5,000 square feet inside with seating for 180. Normally, it would require 30-40 staff. It has only 12 currently. Read more.
3. Rock Island County Health Department administers 1,000 vaccinations during drive-thru in Milan
Sally Qualmann was prepared for Tuesday's long morning inside the silver Chevrolet Equinox practically parked on Milan's 10th Avenue.
The 62-year-old Sally brought a couple of pillows and the kind of paperback puzzle book you find in a grocery check-out line. She left the driving — what little there was to do — to her husband, Rich.
The couple wasn't on a trip. They were stuck on a one-mile stretch of 10th Avenue in Milan waiting for a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine inside the Greater Quad-Cities Auto Auction, where Rock Island County health officials held its first vaccination clinic open to county residents ages 65 or older.
Illinois moved to Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule Monday. By 3 p.m. Tuesday Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill announced all of the available 1,000 doses of the vaccine were in arms. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Rock Island police investigating death of child on Tuesday
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the Tuesday morning death of a child.
Officers were called at 6:56 a.m. to the 1500 block of 14th ½ Street to assist a Rock Island Fire Department ambulance that responded to a report of an unconscious 3-year-old, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The child was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island and later pronounced dead there.
Further details surrounding the incident were not being released Tuesday afternoon because of the ongoing investigation, the department said.
An autopsy was tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Tuesday afternoon. He said he could not provide further details of the case but said his office, the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were all participating in the investigation.
