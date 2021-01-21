 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Scattered flurries, 3-year-old girl died from cold, and lane closures in downtown Bettendorf, Moline
alert featured

Rick's Six: Scattered flurries, 3-year-old girl died from cold, and lane closures in downtown Bettendorf, Moline

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Thursday to all. The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River between Davenport and Arsenal Island has been reopened to traffic. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper- 30s today with a chance of scattered  flurries tonight.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and breezy

NWS: Summary

It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 37 degrees.

Tonight look for scattered flurries with a slight chance of snow before 1 a.m., then scattered flurries between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 11 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 17 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 4 degrees.

NWS: Weekend

2. Lane closing today, Friday in downtown Bettendorf

Cone

Today and Friday, weather permitting, Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. between 14th Street and Kimberly Road.  Contractors will be working on the overhead I-74 structure. Plan your travel accordingly.

Closure

• Construction update: Downtown Moline

Drivers using the old I-74 bridge to River Drive in Moline be aware there will be daily closures of the off-ramp to River Drive from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday, weather permitting. Take exit at 7th Avenue, take 19th Street or 23rd Street to River Drive.

3. Moline's Prospect Park Pavilion given landmark status

Moline's Prospect Park Pavilion is re-dedicated

Prospect Park Pavilion in Moline. 

Moline's grand Prospect Park Pavilion has officially been designated as an historic landmark.

City council members this week approved landmark status for the two-story Victorian pavilion, built in 1891, following a three-year pursuit to have the structure recognized. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Reynolds, Iowa Senate Republicans introduce sweeping K-12 education proposals

• 4,822 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 107 deaths

• Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate continues two-week decline

• COVID-19 linked to 8 more deaths in the Q-C, new infections remain low across area

• Biden Administration Takes On Vaccination Goal Of 100M In 100 Days

• Speaker Pelosi Pays Tribute To American COVID Deaths

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 

5. 3 year-old girl fell out window, died from cold

Siren

A 3-year-old Rock Island girl died after she fell out a window in the night and couldn't get back into her home.

Charlotte Handelman died as a result of hypothermia, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

The girl, who went by "Charlie," appears to have fallen out a second-floor window between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was found outside. Read more.  

Related reading

• Walcott man sentenced to 19 years for firearm and robbery

• Man killed in Davenport hit and run identified

• Rock Island police seek public's help in locating missing man

Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Dreaming of a getaway? Q-C travel agent says resorts are getting creative to get your business

After a tough spring, summer and fall, things were starting to really pick up for Teresa Gonzalez, owner/manager of Gulliver’s Travel in Duck Creek Mall.

It had started to pick up at Throne Travel, too, especially in in early January.

Then the CDC ruled last week that anyone coming to the U.S. must have a negative test for COVID-19 to come into the country.

Before then Gonzalez was looking at a tremendous turnaround that began in November before COVID-19 numbers increased, with a lot of people having re-booked after spring trips were canceled.

Pent-up frustration, good reports online from vacationers, and experienced travelers seeing much better cleanliness and service from airlines and resorts, plus less crowded conditions were some of the reasons for what looked to be a major pick-up in travel. Read more.  

Related reading

• About Town: Snowshoeing, trivia and poetry for your beloved

Trending stories

Today's top video

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Trinity Christian at St. Ambrose men's basketball

+15 
+15 
012021-qc-spt-ambrose hoops-109
+15 
+15 
012021-qc-spt-ambrose hoops-138
+15 
+15 
012021-qc-spt-ambrose hoops-146
+15 
+15 
012021-qc-spt-ambrose hoops-169
+15 
+15 
012021-qc-spt-ambrose hoops-168

Historical Photos: Presidents in the Q-C

+15 
+15 
Presidents in the Q-C: Theodore Roosevelt
+15 
+15 
+8
Presidents in the Q-C: Herbert C. Hoover
+15 
+15 
+7
Presidents in the Q-C: Harry Truman
+15 
+15 
+14
Presidents in the Q-C: Dwight D. Eisenhower
+15 
+15 
+7
Presidents in the Q-C: John F. Kennedy

Photos: Scenes from Inauguration Day