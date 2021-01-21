Rick's Six: Scattered flurries, 3-year-old girl died from cold, and lane closures in downtown Bettendorf, Moline

A good Thursday to all. The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River between Davenport and Arsenal Island has been reopened to traffic. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper- 30s today with a chance of scattered flurries tonight.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and breezy
It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 37 degrees.
Tonight look for scattered flurries with a slight chance of snow before 1 a.m., then scattered flurries between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 11 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 17 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.
Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 4 degrees.
2. Lane closing today, Friday in downtown Bettendorf
Today and Friday, weather permitting, Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. between 14th Street and Kimberly Road. Contractors will be working on the overhead I-74 structure. Plan your travel accordingly.
• Construction update: Downtown Moline
Drivers using the old I-74 bridge to River Drive in Moline be aware there will be daily closures of the off-ramp to River Drive from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday, weather permitting. Take exit at 7th Avenue, take 19th Street or 23rd Street to River Drive.
3. Moline's Prospect Park Pavilion given landmark status
Moline's grand Prospect Park Pavilion has officially been designated as an historic landmark.
City council members this week approved landmark status for the two-story Victorian pavilion, built in 1891, following a three-year pursuit to have the structure recognized. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. 3 year-old girl fell out window, died from cold
A 3-year-old Rock Island girl died after she fell out a window in the night and couldn't get back into her home.
Charlotte Handelman died as a result of hypothermia, according to a preliminary autopsy report.
The girl, who went by "Charlie," appears to have fallen out a second-floor window between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was found outside. Read more.
6. Dreaming of a getaway? Q-C travel agent says resorts are getting creative to get your business
After a tough spring, summer and fall, things were starting to really pick up for Teresa Gonzalez, owner/manager of Gulliver’s Travel in Duck Creek Mall.
It had started to pick up at Throne Travel, too, especially in in early January.
Then the CDC ruled last week that anyone coming to the U.S. must have a negative test for COVID-19 to come into the country.
Before then Gonzalez was looking at a tremendous turnaround that began in November before COVID-19 numbers increased, with a lot of people having re-booked after spring trips were canceled.
Pent-up frustration, good reports online from vacationers, and experienced travelers seeing much better cleanliness and service from airlines and resorts, plus less crowded conditions were some of the reasons for what looked to be a major pick-up in travel. Read more.
