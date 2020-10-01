Rick's Six: Scattered showers, interim superintendent is familiar face, and Rock Island man charged with 4 of 6 shootings in The District

A good Thursday to all. It's Oct. 1 — only 30 days before Halloween. That's the night when the "Great Pumpkin" rises from the pumpkin patch flying around bringing toys to sincere and believing children, according to Linus Van Pelt in the classic comic strip "Peanuts."
Here's today's weather forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Scattered showers and breezy
Look for scattered showers with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then isolated showers between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
There's a frost advisory in effect from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday in Jackson County in Iowa.
WHAT: Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation.
WHERE: Jackson County.
WHEN: From 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., Friday.
IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.
2. Patching of I-74 ramps at Woodhull begins
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that patching of ramps at the Illinois 17 interchange with Interstate 74 (exit 32) at Woodhull will begin today.
The ramps will remain open during the work, which is expected to be completed later in October.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
3. Court documents: Berry charged with 4 of 6 shootings in The District
A Rock Island man has been charged with shooting four of the six people wounded by gunfire Aug. 29 in The District, court documents show.
Dewaun A. Berry, 42, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of Class X felony aggravated battery with a firearm. He has been jailed since his Aug. 31 arrest, but court documents detailing his charges were sealed until last week.
Support Local Journalism
The murder charge is for the death of Jesse Brand Jr., who was shot in the head, and the aggravated battery charges for allegedly shooting Darien Ramsdale, Nathan Hacker and Othel Gay, according to Rock Island County court documents. Read more.
Related reading
• Muscatine judge to hear arguments for a new trial in 1980 Wildcat Den State Park murder conviction
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Iowa Department of Education recommends T.J.Schneckloth as Davenport's interim superintendent
The Iowa Department of Education has made a recommendation for the interim leadership for the Davenport Community School District.
State officials chose T.J. Schneckloth as the interim superintendent for Davenport schools, according to a post on the department's website. He will report directly to the state.
Schneckloth, a district staffer, served as the interim superintendent after Superintendent Art Tate left and before Robert Kobylski was hired.
The Iowa Board of Education voted Friday to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the district at the district’s expense. Kobylski and the CFO were not fired by the state board, a power that rests with the district’s elected school board. Read more.
6. Weekend fun: Celebrate Beethoven's birthday, paint a parking lot and more
Families of all artistic abilities are invited to Paint the Lot at the Bettendorf Family Museum on Saturday. This family-friendly event will run 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will cost $50 per parking spot. Participants must register ahead. More fun things to do this weekend.
Trending stories
Two arrested after kilo of meth found in vehicle
To love, honor and...eat stale cake? After 45 years of marriage, Bettendorf couple finally tastes their wedding cake. (copy)
Davenport man accused of setting fire to apartment building
The man accused of killing Italia Kelly during a night of civil unrest will remain in jail. Prosecutors contend he was planning to harass witnesses.
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for September 30
Today's top video: Socially distanced drive-through vaccination
Today's photo gallery: Throwback Thursday
High school photos from 10 years ago this week.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.