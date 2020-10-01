Rick's Six: Scattered showers, interim superintendent is familiar face, and Rock Island man charged with 4 of 6 shootings in The District

A good Thursday to all. It's Oct. 1 — only 30 days before Halloween. That's the night when the "Great Pumpkin" rises from the pumpkin patch flying around bringing toys to sincere and believing children, according to Linus Van Pelt in the classic comic strip "Peanuts."

Here's today's weather forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Scattered showers and breezy

Look for scattered showers with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then isolated showers between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

There's a frost advisory in effect from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. Friday in Jackson County in Iowa.

WHAT: Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation.

WHERE: Jackson County.

WHEN: From 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., Friday.