Rick's Six: Scattered showers, neighborhood remembers shooting victim, and Davenport forges ahead with school reopening plans

A good Wednesday on a holiday-shortened work week. We're looking at another warm day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. More rain possible today
Today there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
Thursday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. The high for the day will be near 73 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday night there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River in Moline until Thursday morning. The Rock is currently at 12.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The river is expected to rise to 12.4 feet this morning then fall below flood stage Thursday morning.
2. Construction update: Downtown Bettendorf
Beginning today through the end of July, the Bettendorf Riverfront Trail will be closed at various times to facilitate work on the I-74 bridge. Follow the above detour when the closure is in place.
3. More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities
4. People remember Timon Mayfield at site of weekend shooting in Rock Island
Scenes of summer weren’t hard to find Tuesday on the 800 block of Rock Island’s 14½ Street.
Four pre-teens threw a junior-sized leather football in the vacant lot between the corner at 8th Avenue and the house No. 833. A few toddlers stuck to the sidewalk, taking tentative steps under watchful eyes. Two smaller-still kids were held by women.
An older gray Impala rolled the block, speakers growling bass.
There is a scene of a crime on the block. A makeshift memorial was erected not far from the four kids and their football. Red, black, gold, and silver balloons tied to a pair of trees, empty Hennessy bottles, a few cards, and the framed picture of smiling young man holding a baby marked the spot Timon Mayfield lay dying early Saturday morning.
The 33-year-old was killed. Four other men were shot and injured in the incident, which started as a fight at a social gathering, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Read more.
Related reading
5. Davenport Schools, bit by bit, forge ahead with reopening plans
Step by step, the Davenport School Board is planning the return of administrators, students and sports, with a school start date of Aug. 24.
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced school closures, administrators continue to plan for sessions to begin again.
During a regular school board meeting Tuesday, Davenport Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski said a virtual graduation program will be broadcast June 6 on KWQC. “We’ll try to make it as meaningful as we possibly can,” he said.
In the meantime, the district administration center and its tenants will open Monday, Kobylski said.
Summer school will tentatively begin July 15, with a later-than-usual start date. Read more.
6. Multi-family condos spring up in Bettendorf
A new, 57-acre residential subdivision is springing to life west of the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, featuring four- and three-unit condominium buildings as well as single-family houses.
Called Forest Grove Crossing, it is being developed by Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, part of a business group that has been building in Illinois for 20 years, Shane Youssi said.
The Bettendorf development is its first in Iowa, he said.
It is located between Utica Ridge Road in Davenport and Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf, north of Forest Grove Drive and continuing to the Interstate 80/Middle Road rest area. Read more.
