Rick's Six: Scattered showers, neighborhood remembers shooting victim, and Davenport forges ahead with school reopening plans

5/27/20

A good Wednesday on a holiday-shortened work week. We're looking at another warm day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. More rain possible today

Today there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

Thursday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. The high for the day will be near 73 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.