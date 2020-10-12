 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Scattered showers, tributes to Iowans lost to COVID-19, and rain gardens in the Quad-Cities
Rick's Six: Scattered showers, tributes to Iowans lost to COVID-19, and rain gardens in the Quad-Cities

A good Monday to all. Today winds gusting up to 35 mph and lowering humidity levels will combine to create a very high risk of grass fires today.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Scattered showers possible today

NWS: Summary

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before 9 a.m. then scattered showers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 66 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 48 degrees.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 47 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

2. Road work update

traffic cones

The delayed reopening of Division Street in Davenport to two lanes of travel is expected to happen by the end of the day. When reopened traffic will be routed in the outside lanes for on-going finish work and then sewer lining in the center lanes. All of the needed above ground and below ground infrastructure along this stretch should be completed by early November. Watch for changing traffic control.

• Also in Davenport, watch for transient lane reductions this week on Locust Street between Lincoln Avenue and Clark Street. The lane reductions are necessary for street patching.

• In Henry County, Pavement patching begins today on County Highway 5 (the Galva-Atkinson Blacktop). County Highway 5 will be closed at the Interstate 80 (I-80) Atkinson interchange. All I-80 ramps will remain open; however, access between I-80 and Atkinson will be closed. The closure will last about two weeks, weather permitting. Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the area during construction.

3. Davenport Police investigate robbery of Kwik Shop on Telegraph Road

crime scene tape 3

Davenport police are investigating the late Friday armed robbery of the Kwik Shop convenience store on Telegraph Road.

Police were called to the store, located at 2805 Telegraph Rd., at 10:15 p.m. A person displayed a handgun and demanded money and then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

4. Special report: Read these tributes to Iowans lost to coronavirus

cover art

More than 1,300 Iowans have died from the coronavirus. Each of them was a friend and a neighbor. Each of them left a mark on their families and their communities. Each of them deserves to be remembered as more than a number.

In an unprecedented partnership, nine Iowa newsrooms across two companies have come together to lift up these Iowans’ stories. Read their stories.

5. RI couple installs 4 rain gardens to catch storm water

092520-homestead-02.JPG

In a neighborhood of homes dominated by those built in the late 1800s, the 1925 brick bungalow with arched front door of Mark and Suzanne Tanner stands out as a little different. Note front yard water gardens on either side of the sidewalk.

Mark and Suzanne Tanner love their 1925 brick bungalow in Rock Island's Broadway Historic District, but they'd had some "wet basement issues" during heavy rains.

Tanner happened to mention this to his minister, who told him about a landscape technique that could help — the installation of a rain garden. The latter is a depression, or small dry pond, dug into the ground that collects storm water, then infiltrates it into the ground without contributing to flooding and keeping it out of basements.

The minister also informed Tanner that the city has a program in which it will reimburse residents part of the cost as a way of reducing flooding and water pollution.

That sounded good to the Tanners, so they contacted Mik Holgersson, owner of Vildmark Inc., a Rock Island company that does ecological consulting, planning, design and project installation, to design a rain garden plan for their backyard. Read more.

