Rick's Six: Scattered showers, tributes to Iowans lost to COVID-19, and rain gardens in the Quad-Cities

A good Monday to all. Today winds gusting up to 35 mph and lowering humidity levels will combine to create a very high risk of grass fires today.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Scattered showers possible today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before 9 a.m. then scattered showers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 66 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 48 degrees.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 47 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

2. Road work update