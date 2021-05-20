 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Scooter rentals, a new fire station for Davenport, and Mollie Tibbetts trial update
A good Thursday to all. First, the good news: Temperatures will climb into the 80s today. The bad? More rain is in the forecast.

Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Gusty winds and showers today

NWS: Thursday

There's a chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible today after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight there is a slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

2. New location will get Davenport fire station out of floodplain

052021-qc-nws-dfd-02.JPG

Land for the new fire department at 4210 N. Brady St. in Davenport, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

By the end of the month, Davenport should have design ideas for a new fire station that will allow one station to get out of the way of floods.

The city is seeking design and engineering proposals for the new station to be built on land the city bought last year at Brady Street and Welcome Way — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant. It will replace the current Station 3 at 3506 N. Harrison St. Read more.

3. Electric scooter company expanding in Iowa. Should Davenport join the list?

Bird Electric Scooters

Sharable electric scooters by Bird wait in downtown Cincinnati for pedestrian use last year. Bird is one of two companies that will take part in a pilot program in Lincoln beginning Sept. 1.

Davenport residents could have a new mode of transportation to get around downtown and the Hilltop area this summer.

Two Davenport aldermen are working with the city attorney to draft an ordinance that would allow an electric scooter rental service to come to Davenport. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Illinois State Board of Education calls for in-person learning next school year

• Local health officials address masking as total COVID-19 vaccinations near 115,000 in Quad-Cities

• To mask or not to mask? New rules in Illinois raise new questions for residents, from doctors to schoolteachers

5. Boyfriend denies role in Iowa college student's 2018 slaying

Boyfriend denies role in Iowa college student's 2018 slaying

Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver give his opening statement at his trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Rivera is charged with first-degree in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

The boyfriend of a University of Iowa student testified Wednesday that he had nothing to do with her 2018 abduction and stabbing death, saying he had been out of town for work and was heartbroken by her slaying.

Dalton Jack, the longtime boyfriend of Mollie Tibbetts, was a key witness on the first day of the first-degree murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the Mexican national charged in her killing.

Prosecutor Bart Klaver said in his opening statement Wednesday that video evidence, DNA analysis and a partial confession by Bahena Rivera, a dairy farm worker, will be crucial to proving his guilt. Tibbetts, 20, disappeared while out for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, 2018. Her body was recovered a month later in a cornfield. Read more.

Today's top videos:

The Iowa Department of Public Health has recommended districts allow families to decide whether their children use face coverings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, has recommended maintaining existing mitigation strategies. Tuesday night the Pleasant Valley School board elected to retain its existing policy for the remainder of the school year.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced the release of a six-year, $20.7 billion construction plan to improve roads and bridges throughout the state.

