Rick's Six: Scooter rentals, a new fire station for Davenport, and Mollie Tibbetts trial update

A good Thursday to all. First, the good news: Temperatures will climb into the 80s today. The bad? More rain is in the forecast.
Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Gusty winds and showers today
There's a chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible today after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight there is a slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
2. New location will get Davenport fire station out of floodplain
By the end of the month, Davenport should have design ideas for a new fire station that will allow one station to get out of the way of floods.
The city is seeking design and engineering proposals for the new station to be built on land the city bought last year at Brady Street and Welcome Way — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant. It will replace the current Station 3 at 3506 N. Harrison St. Read more.
3. Electric scooter company expanding in Iowa. Should Davenport join the list?
Davenport residents could have a new mode of transportation to get around downtown and the Hilltop area this summer.
Two Davenport aldermen are working with the city attorney to draft an ordinance that would allow an electric scooter rental service to come to Davenport. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• To mask or not to mask? New rules in Illinois raise new questions for residents, from doctors to schoolteachers
5. Boyfriend denies role in Iowa college student's 2018 slaying
The boyfriend of a University of Iowa student testified Wednesday that he had nothing to do with her 2018 abduction and stabbing death, saying he had been out of town for work and was heartbroken by her slaying.
Dalton Jack, the longtime boyfriend of Mollie Tibbetts, was a key witness on the first day of the first-degree murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the Mexican national charged in her killing.
Prosecutor Bart Klaver said in his opening statement Wednesday that video evidence, DNA analysis and a partial confession by Bahena Rivera, a dairy farm worker, will be crucial to proving his guilt. Tibbetts, 20, disappeared while out for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, 2018. Her body was recovered a month later in a cornfield. Read more.
