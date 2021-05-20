Rick's Six: Scooter rentals, a new fire station for Davenport, and Mollie Tibbetts trial update

A good Thursday to all. First, the good news: Temperatures will climb into the 80s today. The bad? More rain is in the forecast.

Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Gusty winds and showers today

There's a chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible today after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight there is a slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

2. New location will get Davenport fire station out of floodplain

By the end of the month, Davenport should have design ideas for a new fire station that will allow one station to get out of the way of floods.