Rick's Six: Search for missing girl in Clinton County, 2 appear on gun charges, and rising COVID-19 cases raise hospital concerns

A good Monday to all. Seasonable weather with a chance of rain pretty much sums up today's forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high near 84 degrees
Today we will see increasing clouds with a high near 84 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
Tuesday showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.
2. Search for missing girl continues in Clinton County
The search for a missing Davenport girl continued Sunday in part of Clinton County.
Breasia Terrell, 10, went missing sometime between late July 9 and noon July 10. She was visiting convicted sex offender Henry Earl Dinkins, 57, her brother's father, and was last seen in the 2700 block of 53rd Street, according to family and the police.
The Clinton and Scott County Emergency Management Agencies worked together Sunday, along with law enforcement agencies, to coordinate the search. Once again, as they did Saturday, volunteers registered at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave. Read more.
3. Two convicted Quad-City felons appear Sunday in Scott County Court on gun charges
Two convicted felons, one from Davenport and the other from Rock Island, appeared Sunday morning in Scott County Court on charges related to gunfire in Davenport.
Judge Christine Dalton spoke briefly with both men shortly after 8 a.m.
Mark Timothy Hudson, 26, also known as Rickey Nebunger and Ricky Nebinger, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deshawn Latwon Tatum, 24, of Rock Island, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Here’s what happened, official documents say. Read more.
4. Hospital officials are concerned about ICU capacity
As COVID-19 cases continued to climb this week, Quad-City hospital CEOs voiced concerns that intensive care units may be full soon. If that happens, elective surgeries would be on hold again, they said.
Here's a look at COVID-19 news from the last week. Read more.
5. Nunn won but both fighters walked away happy
It doesn’t happen often in sports such as boxing, but it happened Saturday night in an asphalt parking lot in a corner of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Both combatants walked out of the ring with wide smiles on their faces, happy with their efforts.
Both Michael Nunn and Pat Miletich got exactly what they wanted out of their epic battle in the Clash of Legends.
WATCH NOW: Pat Miletich speaks about missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at the Clash of Legends
Nunn came away with a split decision in the kick-boxing battle between members of the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame, contested in front of a crowd estimated at more than 3,500. However, Miletich seemed just as delighted with the way the evening went.
“Think about it: Who gets the opportunity to get in the ring with Michael Nunn?’’ Miletich said. “And he got in the ring with a UFC Hall of Famer. It was an honor for me. It was an honor for him. Read more.
