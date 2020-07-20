Rick's Six: Search for missing girl in Clinton County, 2 appear on gun charges, and rising COVID-19 cases raise hospital concerns

Mark Timothy Hudson, 26, also known as Rickey Nebunger and Ricky Nebinger, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deshawn Latwon Tatum, 24, of Rock Island, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.