Rick's Six: Shooting in Davenport park, plenty of rain, and no new COVID-19 cases in Scott County

A good Thursday to all. We're looking at a bumpy weather road today with thunderstorms and cooler temps. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Widespread rain today
Today will see a slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. The high will be near 68 degrees. East winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 47 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday brings a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 41 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Davenport teachers 'highly disappointed' in administrator salaries
Teachers in Davenport say recent salary increases for school district administrators is further damaging their morale during the "most difficult year" they can remember.
The Davenport Education Association (DEA), which represents teachers, nurses, counselors and other professional staff in the Davenport district, issued a statement this week in response to the pay raises approved at Monday night's board meeting. Read more.
3. Enjoy a night on the river, Heritage Days, and live music in LeClaire Park
Check out our weekly column About Town to see what is happening this weekend on the Quad-City entertainment scene.
4. No new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Scott County
New COVID-19 infections have steadily declined across the Quad-Cities for the better part of the past two weeks — but the numbers in one county reached a new, and welcomed, low Wednesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported zero new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Scott County. And state health officials adjusted Scott County's pandemic-long case count down by one to 21,614.
The number of deaths in Scott County tied to the virus remained 243.
Across the Mississippi River, the Rock Island County Health Department reported eight cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number of cases is 14,908. Read more.
5. Davenport police investigate shooting at Marquette Park
One person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at Marquette Park, Davenport police said.
The shooting was reported at 8:58 p.m. The park is located in the 3200 block of Marquette Street.
Witnesses on the scene said the shooter or shooters came out of the wooded area near the creek on the north side of the park.
People were gathered under a pavilion on the south side of the roadway not far from the Marquette Street entrance when the shooting occurred.
The name, age and condition of the victim were not available late Wednesday. The victim was taken Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
People at the scene fought with one another as officers tried to investigate the shooting. Police had to break off from their investigation to break up the fights and move the people out of the park.
Officers with flashlights combed the creek and wooded area on the north side of the roadway to search for evidence. Read more.
6. Class of 2021 Salute to Academics & Achievements
Check out the top high school students in the Quad-City Area.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
