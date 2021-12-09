Rick's Six: Shooting near Centennial Bridge, Whitey's sundae marks bridge opening, and Nahant Marsh plans expansion

A good Thursday to all. Our old friend Wintry Mix is making a return to remote parts of the greater Quad-City region this morning. A mixture of light freezing rain and sleet is possible during the morning commute in this area. While temperatures will slowly climb above freezing, pavement temperatures will be cold enough to allow patchy icing or slick spots to develop.
Accumulating snow is possible Friday night along and west of a Dubuque to Iowa City line. At this time, any accumulations are anticipated to be light but confidence is low due to uncertainties in the exact track of the storm system. Some light accumulating snow will then be possible across much of the central and northern Outlook area on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are the weather details for the Quad-City metro area.
1. A chance of rain, temps in the 40s
Today there's a 30% chance of rain before 8 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 45 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight's low will be around 29 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Friday rain is likely after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. East winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
The rain chances continue into Friday night with rain before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a low around 31 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
2. Davenport police investigate shooting near Centennial Bridge
Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred in the far right Iowa-bound lane at the foot of the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge near West 2nd and Gaines streets.
The incident was reported at 7:12 p.m.
Police found seven shell casings, bullet fragments and other evidence at the scene.
Police located a victim vehicle but have released no other details.
No injuries were reported.
3. Two men charged in Mercer County with grooming a child
Two men have been arrested in Mercer County for allegedly grooming a child.
Richard A. Carle, 45, of Keithsburg, was charged with grooming and failure to register as a sex offender.
Ryan M. Leihsing, 34, of Aledo, was charged with grooming and obstruction of Justice.
The sheriff's office, along with the Aledo Police Department, arrested the two men after an investigation into improper phone communication with a minor.
Both men are being held in the Mercer County Jail. Carle's bond has been set at $75,000. Leihsing's bond will be set pending a court appearance.
• Commercial stove too close to a wall ignited fire inside popular Davenport Mexican restaurant and market
4. Whitey's Bridge Sundae celebrates new I-74 bridge opening
The new I-74 bridge has been celebrated in many ways as its opening drew closer. From photos to paintings to Christmas ornaments, its white arches have already become a Quad-Cities iconic image. People even got to see them up-close at a public celebration of the bridge's opening last week.
Whitey's Ice Cream has created its own sprinkle of Quad-Cities pride with a new treat commemorating the new bridge. The Bridge Sundae, Whitey's treat of the month, is available through December. The sundae costs $5.75. Read more.
5. Nahant Marsh nabs $400,000 state grant, has plans to expand
Supporters of Davenport’s Nahant Marsh are closing in on a $3.7 million fundraising campaign that will allow them to build a new operations center, buy more land for habitat restoration and extend public trails, providing access to the Mississippi River.
The nonprofit board that oversees the 305-acre preserve and education center in west Davenport received a significant boost last week when the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded it a $400,000 Community Attraction and Tourism, or CAT, grant.
Approval also triggers the release of $200,000 from the city of Davenport and $100,000 from Scott County, amounts the two entities had agreed to chip in if Nahant secured the CAT grant, Brian Ritter, executive director of Nahant Marsh, said. Read more.
