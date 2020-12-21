 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Shortest day, Christmas crazy, and Davenport death under investigation
Rick's Six: Shortest day, Christmas crazy, and Davenport death under investigation

1. Nice today, naughty later this week

NWS: Holiday outlook

A good Monday to all. Say hello to the shortest day of the year and the first official day of winter. We're looking at a balmy, but breezy, Monday with  temps in the upper 40s. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

We're looking at increasing clouds today with a high near 46 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with a low around 24 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

NWS: Holiday 2

An arctic front will bring sharply colder air to the area by Wednesday afternoon. Rain will change to snow with accumulations of up to an inch possible in spots.

The coldest airmass of the season so far will settle into the area Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Highs will be in the teens with lows in the single digits above zero. Wind chills may drop as low as 15 below zero.

2. For this Rock Island couple, 'There isn't a room that isn't touched by Christmas'

112420-qc-nws-decorations-01.JPG

Brent Gleason and his husband Dan pose for a portrait in their lavishly decorated living room.

To say that Brent and Dan Gleason, of Rock Island, decorate for Christmas, is a vast understatement.

You can see that right off as you drive up — blow mold candles line the sidewalk and lights outline the home's second-floor window and porch roof, then curl down the pillars and race across the holly bushes. Everywhere there are bows, wreaths and Christmas characters.

But that is nothing — nothing — compared to what's inside. Read more.

3. Woman finds COVID-19 test in Kohl's package

COVID specimen bag

Andrea Ellis found this biohazard bag containing someone's COVID-19 test in her Kohl's shipment from Richmond, Virginia. 

While wrapping gifts Saturday night at her aunt’s house in East Moline, Andrea Ellis found something extra in the shipment of garden flags from Kohl’s in Richmond, Virginia — someone’s COVID-19 test.

Ellis said she was ordering gifts about a week ago and ordered two flags for her grandmother’s garden from Kohl’s through kohls.com

The flags were shipped in a big yellow padded envelope from Richmond. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• COVID cases and deaths rise in Quad-Cities

• Iowa officials report 138 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday

• Illinois reports 6,003 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

• Area's COVID cases and deaths rise while FDA approves Moderna's vaccine

 

• The vaccine for COVID-19 arrives and begins to go in arms of Quad-City healthcare workers

• Figge invites reflection on 2020; write a postcard, color a page

• COVID-19 surge hits retail industry

• COVID-19 claims three more lives as Q-C death toll reaches 338

5. Davenport Fire Department investigates death at The Heritage apartments

Death investigation 1

Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris enters The Heritage apartment building, 501 W. 3rd St., to begin the investigation of a death of a person. Firefighters were sent to the building at 5:02 p.m. for a fire alarm and found an apartment with the sprinkler system activated. A person in the apartment had died.  

The Davenport Fire Department is investigating the death of a resident at The Heritage at 501 W. 3rd St.

Firefighters were dispatched to the low-income high rise for a fire alarm at 5:02 p.m. Sunday.

On the second floor they found smoke in the main hallway and the sprinklers going in an apartment.

According to a news release issued by Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris, the fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system and damage was confined to the apartment. 

During the investigation the occupant of the apartment was found dead. 

Smoke damage was limited to the one apartment with minor water damage to neighboring apartments due to the sprinkler activation. 

Occupants of the neighboring apartments were able to return to their homes. 

The name of the victim was not released Sunday night. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Photos: Meg McLaughlin's 2020 Year in Review