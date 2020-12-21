Rick's Six: Shortest day, Christmas crazy, and Davenport death under investigation

1. Nice today, naughty later this week

A good Monday to all. Say hello to the shortest day of the year and the first official day of winter. We're looking at a balmy, but breezy, Monday with temps in the upper 40s. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

We're looking at increasing clouds today with a high near 46 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with a low around 24 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

An arctic front will bring sharply colder air to the area by Wednesday afternoon. Rain will change to snow with accumulations of up to an inch possible in spots.

The coldest airmass of the season so far will settle into the area Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Highs will be in the teens with lows in the single digits above zero. Wind chills may drop as low as 15 below zero.