Rick's Six: Showers later today, Davenport schools issue chicken warning, and step into the shoes of PGA golfers

6 plus 1: Bix was 'so far ahead of anyone else'

The first place Chris Beiderbecke learned of his great-uncle Bix Beiderbecke’s fame was from a World Book Encyclopedia. Beiderbecke, in grade school at the time, looked up his last name while in the library, and found more than he was expecting.

Before that book, he knew Bix Beiderbecke— a world-famous jazz musician in the 1920s — only as his great-uncle, the man who stood as a groomsman in his grandfather’s wedding and who played piano for his grandmother when she was pregnant to soothe her.

Bix’s brief but illustrious career as a jazz musician had never come up when he was with family, Beiderbecke said, and he wasn’t sure why.

"That really blew me away. I couldn't believe it," Beiderbecke said.