Rick's Six: Showers later today, Davenport schools issue chicken warning, and step into the shoes of PGA golfers

A good Wednesday to all. Showers and thunderstorms enter the region today just in time for the John Deere Classic. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Late afternoon showers
Today there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and with possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
2. Middle Road work, bike path closure, begin today
In Bettendorf, Middle Road will be under construction between Belmont Road and Woodfield Drive beginning today and continuing for about three weeks.
The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing. Construction will be phased in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.
Also beginning Tuesday in Bettendorf, the riverfront bike path will be closed between Leach Park and the Isle Casino & Hotel, until July 11. Follow the detour signs.
3. Davenport schools caution about recalled Tyson products
Tyson ready-to-eat chicken products recalled this week for Listeria monocytogenes may have been served by the Davenport School District.
“Some of those products were served at our weekly meal pick-up site from the Davenport Learning Center on these dates: Feb. 9, March 30, May 4, May 18, June 22 and June 29,” said Coni Dobbels, Davenport Community School District Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services, in a news release. “If anyone has the chicken fajita meat still in their possession, it must be disposed of immediately.”
The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. These items were shipped to retailers and institutions nationwide.
Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that is treated with antibiotics. Listeriosis primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.
Persons in the high-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell their health care provider about eating the contaminated food.
“There have been no reports of contamination from the chicken products we’ve served,” Dobbels said, “but the public needs to know, so that anyone possessing the products can discard them.”
4. Step into shoes of PGA Tour golfers with new, interactive John Deere Classic guide
Fans of the John Deere Classic will have the opportunity get a closer look and insight into the thought process of PGA Tour players as they return to TPC at Deere Run — right at their fingertips.
Tour restrictions aimed at reducing transmission of the coronavirus mean some aspects of the tournament have been forced to go digital, including all ticket sales. It also means no more printed daily pairings sheets and spectator guide. Read more.
5. Man pleads not guilty to charges of owning handgun modified to work as a machine gun
A Rock Island man pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to charges that he owned an unregistered machine gun.
Jamaie Lindsey, 18, was arrested in June and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies. A fourth charge was later added of unlawful use of weapons, machine gun, a class x felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Read more.
6. Fireworks injuries sent 13 people to Q-C emergency rooms; police responded to hundreds of complaints
Fireworks injuries sent 13 people to Quad-City emergency rooms and area police officers responded to hundreds of fireworks complaints over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Six patients were treated with injuries at Genesis hospitals; five at the Davenport location and one at the Silvis hospital, according to Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist for Genesis Health System. Read more.
6 plus 1: Bix was 'so far ahead of anyone else'
The first place Chris Beiderbecke learned of his great-uncle Bix Beiderbecke’s fame was from a World Book Encyclopedia. Beiderbecke, in grade school at the time, looked up his last name while in the library, and found more than he was expecting.
Before that book, he knew Bix Beiderbecke— a world-famous jazz musician in the 1920s — only as his great-uncle, the man who stood as a groomsman in his grandfather’s wedding and who played piano for his grandmother when she was pregnant to soothe her.
Bix’s brief but illustrious career as a jazz musician had never come up when he was with family, Beiderbecke said, and he wasn’t sure why.
"That really blew me away. I couldn't believe it," Beiderbecke said.
Bix shook up the jazz world with his cornet and brought his hometown of Davenport to the national stage during the roaring 1920s before he died at age 28. In the Quad-Cities, his legacy spawned the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race, the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society and its annual jazz festival, museum and annual concerts of jazz aficionados at his gravesite at Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. Read more.
Bonus 6: Look for Hawkeyes to play more pressure defense next season
You could see it last season.
When the Iowa basketball team went to the bench and put players such as Joe Toussaint, Keegan Murray, Patrick McCaffery and Tony Perkins into the game, there was a noticeable difference in the way the Hawkeyes played.
There often was a jolt of energy and quickness. The experience level went down. The tempo often went up.
The Hawkeyes applied more defensive pressure, quickened the pace, focused less on funneling the ball inside to Luka Garza and attempted fewer 3-point field goals.
It was a portent of what we’re likely to see next season. Read more.
