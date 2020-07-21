Rick's Six: Showers likely today, gunfire interrupts quiet neighborhood, and Scott County records 11th COVID-19 death

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is finding out this summer that it has many friends among the elite runners who have competed in the annual race through the streets of Davenport during its first 45 years of existence.

Many of the race’s former champions, some of whom haven’t even been to the Quad-Cities in 30 years or more, are running the Bix 7 on a virtual basis, picking out a 7-mile course in their home area and doing their best to visualize charging up the Brady Street Hill.

They’re doing it because of the memories they have of running in Davenport and because of the role the Bix 7 played in their careers. The same thing is happening with some of the other major races around the country, which also have been forced into a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.