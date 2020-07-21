Rick's Six: Showers likely today, gunfire interrupts quiet neighborhood, and Scott County records 11th COVID-19 death

A good Tuesday to all. It's another day of temps in the 80s with a chance of showers. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Showers likely later today
There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms today then showers likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
2. Gunfire interrupts quiet afternoon in Davenport
A homeowner in the 1900 block of Pershing Avenue planned a quiet Monday afternoon in his backyard.
The quiet didn’t last long. Sometime around 1:30 p.m. gunfire erupted near the corner of the 300 block of East Pleasant Street and the 1900 block of Iowa Street.
A person was treated for minor injuries after the shooting, and Davenport police ask assistance from the public.
Also, one vehicle sustained damage from gunfire. An occupant was treated for minor injuries from cuts from glass. No other injuries were reported. Read more.
3. Davenport police chief: Search for missing girl 'aggressively being conducted'
Although Davenport police no longer will host searches in the Clinton County area, the search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell is “still ongoing and very aggressively being conducted.”
Police Chief Paul Sikorski spoke Monday afternoon at a news conference at Davenport Police Department.
He thanked the community, law enforcement and partner agencies – including the FBI, still working on the case on-site at Davenport Police Department – for assistance.
“Several hundred community members responded to our call to action to help search, showing the care and compassion of our community,” he said. Also, he said, 150 law-enforcement members helped in the search. Read more.
4. Scott County records its 11th death from COVID-19
Scott County had an additional death from COVID-19 reported today. The number ticked up from 10 to 11 on the state of Iowa coronavirus tracking page. The resident was an older adult, ages 61 to 80.
Scott County had an additional 16 confirmed positive cases Monday for a total of 1,302. Rock Island had two additional cases for a total of 1,359. The death toll there stands at 30.
Iowa reported an additional 383 cases for a total of 39,107, with 797 deaths. Illinois had another 1,173 cases for a total of 162,748, with 7,301 deaths. Read more.
5. Former champs show loyalty by doing virtual Bix 7
They say in times of trouble, you find out what sort of friends you have.
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is finding out this summer that it has many friends among the elite runners who have competed in the annual race through the streets of Davenport during its first 45 years of existence.
Many of the race’s former champions, some of whom haven’t even been to the Quad-Cities in 30 years or more, are running the Bix 7 on a virtual basis, picking out a 7-mile course in their home area and doing their best to visualize charging up the Brady Street Hill.
They’re doing it because of the memories they have of running in Davenport and because of the role the Bix 7 played in their careers. The same thing is happening with some of the other major races around the country, which also have been forced into a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.
