Rick's Six: Silvis boys' throw catches NFL attention, Walcott man faces sex charges, and I-74 off-ramp closed today in Moline
Rick's Six: Silvis boys' throw catches NFL attention, Walcott man faces sex charges, and I-74 off-ramp closed today in Moline

A good Friday to all. Another cool day — and cool weekend — with a chance of flurries, is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

1. Sunny with a high in mid-40s

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Sunday there will be a chance of flurries before noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees.

Sunday night there is a chance of flurries before midnight with a low around 25 degrees.

2. Silvis boys' Hail Mary throw catches attention of the NFL

120420-qc-nws-pass-096

Zach Darras and Carter Ramsey, middle schoolers from Silvis, were messing around in the yard with a football and captured an excellent pass on a cell phone. They posted it to TikTok, and it went viral with shares and comments by NFL teams, Aaron Rodgers and the NFL itself.

A seconds-long video of two Silvis boys playing backyard catch is a social media rocket.

The perfect pass between friends was viewed more than 40 million times by Thursday afternoon and caught the attention of the NFL, ESPN and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

@..footballbros

First vid please no hate 😁

♬ Just the Two of Us - Grover Washington, Jr.

Carter Ramsey, 13, and Zach Darras, 12, were playing catch with a football early this week and propped a cell phone against the backyard fence to record the action. They captured a long pass by Carter that sent Zach into the air, pulling down a dramatic one-handed catch. Read more.

3. Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed 

Road closed sign

The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., today. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.

While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• 10 Quad-City deaths linked to COVID-19 Thursday, 29 deaths in five-day span

• As COVID-19 claims another 192 lives in Illinois, officials call for blood donations

• Quad-City Chamber of Commerce: Economic forecaster foresees a 'hot 2021'

• White House report: Public health officials must step up when state leadership does not

• Moline offering $5,000 forgivable loans to small businesses

• Gov. Reynolds: ‘Light at end of tunnel’ with COVID-19 vaccine’s pending arrival in Iowa

• Any state tax cuts may have to wait till after pandemic, governor says Reynolds, lawmakers await revenue and economic projection

 

5. Walcott man arrested for having images of underage girls in sex acts

Timothy Reimers

Timothy Reimers

 

A Walcott man has been arrested for possessing images of underage girls engaged in sex acts or posing on his cell phone, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday night.

Timothy Justin Reimers, 35, is charged with six counts of purchase or possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act.

Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Sheriff Tim Lane said the investigation began last year and that it took time to go through Reimers’ cell phone.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigator Anthony Johnson, on Nov. 16, 2018, Reimers' Google Pixel 2 cell phone had images depicting females, between the ages of 13 and 15 years old engaged in sex acts or posing naked.

Reimers was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $12,000 bond, cash or surety.

