Rick's Six: Silvis boys' throw catches NFL attention, Walcott man faces sex charges, and I-74 off-ramp closed today in Moline

A good Friday to all. Another cool day — and cool weekend — with a chance of flurries, is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny with a high in mid-40s

Today will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Sunday there will be a chance of flurries before noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees.

Sunday night there is a chance of flurries before midnight with a low around 25 degrees.

2. Silvis boys' Hail Mary throw catches attention of the NFL

A seconds-long video of two Silvis boys playing backyard catch is a social media rocket.

The perfect pass between friends was viewed more than 40 million times by Thursday afternoon and caught the attention of the NFL, ESPN and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.