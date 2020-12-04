Rick's Six: Silvis boys' throw catches NFL attention, Walcott man faces sex charges, and I-74 off-ramp closed today in Moline

A good Friday to all. Another cool day — and cool weekend — with a chance of flurries, is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny with a high in mid-40s
Today will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Sunday there will be a chance of flurries before noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees.
Sunday night there is a chance of flurries before midnight with a low around 25 degrees.
2. Silvis boys' Hail Mary throw catches attention of the NFL
A seconds-long video of two Silvis boys playing backyard catch is a social media rocket.
The perfect pass between friends was viewed more than 40 million times by Thursday afternoon and caught the attention of the NFL, ESPN and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
@..footballbros
First vid please no hate 😁♬ Just the Two of Us - Grover Washington, Jr.
Carter Ramsey, 13, and Zach Darras, 12, were playing catch with a football early this week and propped a cell phone against the backyard fence to record the action. They captured a long pass by Carter that sent Zach into the air, pulling down a dramatic one-handed catch. Read more.
3. Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed
The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., today. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.
While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Support Local Journalism
• Any state tax cuts may have to wait till after pandemic, governor says Reynolds, lawmakers await revenue and economic projection
5. Walcott man arrested for having images of underage girls in sex acts
A Walcott man has been arrested for possessing images of underage girls engaged in sex acts or posing on his cell phone, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday night.
Timothy Justin Reimers, 35, is charged with six counts of purchase or possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act.
Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.
Sheriff Tim Lane said the investigation began last year and that it took time to go through Reimers’ cell phone.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigator Anthony Johnson, on Nov. 16, 2018, Reimers' Google Pixel 2 cell phone had images depicting females, between the ages of 13 and 15 years old engaged in sex acts or posing naked.
Reimers was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $12,000 bond, cash or surety.
Related reading
6. Trending stories
Walcott man arrested for having images of underage girls in sex acts
Nine men arrested in federal investigation for attempting to entice children for sex
What a catch! Silvis boys' Hail Mary throw catches attention of the NFL
Watch now: TikTok video
Historic photos: A glance at the Quad-Cities in the early 1900s
Today's videos
Today's photo gallery
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Public Safety
- Crime
- Today
- Photo
- Rick
- Video
- Court
- Rock Island
- Davenport
- Highway
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Gate
- Driver
- Government Bridge
- Viaduct
- Vehicular Traffic
- County Highway
- Henry
- Department
- Closure
- Attention
- Speed Limit
- Traffic
- Lane
- Repair
- Passing Lane
- Bridge Deck
- I-88
- Deck
- Thurs
- Work
- Disruption
- Detour
- Effort
- Travel
- Rock Falls
- Project
- Bridge
- Road
- Illinois
- Building Industry
- Farmhouse
- Villa
- Quad-cities
- Veterans Day
- Story
- Peek
- I-74
- Kevin Tippet
- Sport
- Uni-dome
- Semifinal
- Caden Kipper
- High
- Scott High School
- Durability
- Wind
- Meteorology
- South Wind
- I-74 Bridge
- Trend
- Reynolds
- Off-ramp
- American Football
- Politics
- Projection
- Carter Ramsey
- Zach Darras
- Timothy Justin Reimers
- Criminal Law
- Law
- Catch
- Walcott
- Scott County
- Cell Phone
- Sex Act
- Tim Lane
- Charge
- Silvis
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.