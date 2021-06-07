Rick's Six: Skybridge, Figge damaged in shooting, roadwork, and Davenport graduation photos

A good Monday to all. It's June in the Quad-Cities. That means hot and humid weather along with the threat of thunderstorms. And Mother Nature will not disappoint.
A hazardous weather warning from the National Weather Service says scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with the main threat being lightning.
Afternoon into the early evening scattered thunderstorms also are possible every day through Friday. Most storms are expected to be weak, however a strong storm with gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out.
Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Humid with a chance of showers
Today there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees.
Tonight there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. a slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. South winds around 5 mph will become calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m., Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
2. 53rd Street road work extends to Northwest Boulevard
Beginning today W. 53rd Street between Northwest Boulevard and Gaines Street crews will be making repairs of broken pavement panels, joint, and sidewalk repairs.
Work will begin at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and W. 53rd Street and move east as the project progresses. Travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction where repairs occur. Access to W. 53rd Street from side streets may be limited at times.
Repairs are estimated to be complete by late August 2021.
Also in Davenport, Iowa Interstate Railroad will be making track repairs beginning today at Marquette and 5th streets. This will involve a short-term street closures and detours until Thursday.
3. Time to start training for the Bix
We are a little over 6 weeks out from the Bix 7! Have you been training for it? Are you getting ready to start? Are you going to wing it? Jeramy Duffee provides some insight for each scenario to help keep you on track. Read more.
4. Low case counts and troubling death totals in the Quad-Cities
The past week in COVID-19 brought news of low new-case counts across the Quad-Cities and a decrease in total cases in Scott County.
In the seven days from Friday, May 28, to Friday, June 4, the Quad-Cities saw an increase of 61 cases — 30 in Rock Island County and 31 in Scott County.
That was an average of 8.7 new cases a day in both counties combined.
By the middle of the week, both Rock Island County and Scott County had recorded the lowest number of new daily cases and lowest test positivity rate since late June 2020.
By Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Scott County's positivity rate was just over 1%. In Rock Island, Illinois health officials said the positivity rate was 2.2%. Read more.
5. Police recover nearly 80 bullet casings after Redstone Parking Ramp shooting
An early morning shooting Sunday on the top floor of the Redstone Parking Ramp, 129 N. Main Street, damaged the Skybridge and the Figge Art Museum, Davenport police said.
At the Figge, 10 windows were shot out on the east side while three windows were shot on the east side of the Skybridge. Bullet strikes could also be seen above and below the damaged Skybridge windows.
The Skybridge is closed until the windows can be fixed, Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said.
When the Skybridge will be open again is undetermined. "It's custom glass," Spiegel added. Read more.
