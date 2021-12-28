Rick's Six: Snow advisory, COVID deaths up in Q-C, and Village bar, bakery closes its doors

A good Tuesday to all. We knew it was going to happen sometime. It now appears that sometime is today. And that "it" is shovelable snow. A winter weather advisory goes in effect at 6 a.m. and continues until 6 p.m. tonight.
Here are the details of that advisory:
"Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this morning throughout portions of east central and northeast Iowa. The precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow and then transition over to a wintry mix late morning into the afternoon hours before ending as rain.
"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and/or evening commute."
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Snow
Look for snow before 2 p.m., with rain, possibly mixed with snow between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then rain likely after 3 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. The high will be near 36 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of rain before 7 p.m. with a low around 22 degrees.
Wednesday will see a 30% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloud with a high near 31 degrees.
Wednesday night brings a 50% chance of snow before 1 a.m. with a low around 19 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
2. COVID-19 claims 4 in the Q-C over holidays, virus hospitalizes 132
The holidays brought loss and grief to some Quad-Cities residents.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths in Monday's update — a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s, all of whom died in a hospital.
December was not kind in the battle against COVID-19. During the first 27 days of the month the virus claimed 49 lives — 34 in Rock Island County and 15 in Scott County.
The total number of deaths across the Quad-Cities linked to COVID-19 stands at 729. Rock Island County has confirmed 419 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, while the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 310 deaths linked to the virus in Scott County. Read more.
3. Davenport man accused of fleeing police, carrying firearm despite felony conviction
A Davenport man has been accused of fleeing from the Iowa State Patrol and having a firearm despite a felony conviction.
Xavier Demetrius Cooper Sr., 28, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, eluding; possession of marijuana-second offense and driving on a denied or revoked license, according to Scott County court records.
The Iowa State Police attempted a traffic stop on a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 24 at the intersection of Rockingham Road and Pine Street , the court records state. The driver did not stop when signaled by the state trooper in a fully marked squad car.
The ensuing chase went through that area of Davenport and outside of city limits, court records state. At times the Impala reached speeds of more than 60 mph or 85 mph — well above the speed limits in the areas where the higher speeds were recorded by the trooper.
The driver, allegedly Cooper, stopped near the interchange with Interstate 280 and was arrested without further incident, the court records state.
The trooper attempted the stop because the Impala did not have a registration plate, authorities contend in the court records. The car also had a very dark window tint.
Once the Impala was stopped, the trooper allegedly noticed a strong marijuana smell and a search found a small amount of marijuana and a pistol, court records state.
Cooper also had active warrants because of an alleged earlier attempt to flee police, court records state.
Cooper’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 13, court records state.
He was released on his own recognizance after about nine hours, according to the Scott County Jail website.
Court records state he was ordered to report to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services in Davenport and will be under that department’s supervision.
4. Baked Beer and Bread Co. closes in the Village
A little more than five years since its opening, Baked Beer and Bread Co. has closed its doors for good.
The bakery and bar closed Dec. 26 after months of staffing struggles and decreased business, owner Bill Sheeder said. Higher prices because of rising food costs had caused fewer customers to come in, and it had gotten to the point where he was paying employees' payroll out-of-pocket. Read more.
5. Ferentz: Hawkeyes' bowl isn't a QB derby
Kirk Ferentz doesn’t view Saturday’s Citrus Bowl as a winner-take-all situation for his University of Iowa quarterbacks.
Ferentz has been pleased with the work of Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla throughout the Hawkeyes’ preparation for the noon matchup with Kentucky.
“Happy with both he and Alex,’’ Ferentz said.
Petras has led Iowa to a 16-4 record as a starter while Padilla won two of the three starts he made when Petras was injured earlier this season.
He likes what he has seen from freshman Joe Labas as well, considering the competition between Petras and Padilla is healthy for his team.
Ferentz wants to see them all remain in Iowa uniforms as the Hawkeyes work toward 2022 and he does not view the bowl game as a referendum on who will start under center next fall. Read more.
