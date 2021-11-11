Rick's Six: Snow, former trooper indicted for attacking motorcyclist, and a veteran's story

A good Veterans Day Thursday to all. To veterans everywhere, thank you for your service.
A strong cold front is moving into the area bringing with it northwest winds which will gust to around 35 mph, rain and snow showers.
Yuck!
1. Breezy and rainy today
Expect showers before 8 a.m. Temperatures will hold steady at around 50 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees. West winds around 15 mph with gust as high as 30 mph.
Snow showers are expected Friday after noon through the early evening. Accumulation of any snow will be a dusting to half inch, and only accumulate on elevated or grassy surfaces. Roads are expected to remain wet during any snow, since they are warm, and the air temperatures will be above freezing. However, some intense snow showers may occur, resulting in brief periods of low visibility in snow.
Winds Friday will gust as high as 35 mph, resulting in wind chills in the 20s.
It will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 38 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.
Saturday night there's a chance of snow before 2 a.m., a chance of rain and snow between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
2. Davenport Civil Rights Commission looks to help people have a voice in police interactions
Rabbi Henry Karp made his frustration clear during Tuesday's regular meeting of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
Frustration, Karp said, over what he views as a lack of any change in the way residents can report concerns or complaints about the Davenport Police Department.
At the end of lengthy discussion with Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey about the Civil Rights Commission's role in police matters, Karp and fellow Civil Right Commission board member Pastor Richard Pokora decided they will take an information show on the road.
The duo plan to hand out information about the Civil Rights Commission's role in getting various grievances against the Davenport police into the hands of the department's internal affairs unit or to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.
"I feel the public really doesn't know about the resources they have available to them if they have concerns or complaints about the way they are treated during interactions with the police," Karp said Wednesday. "So Pastor Pokora and I will try to do something to let people know the Civil Rights Commission can help them be heard." Read more.
3. Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper indicted for attacking Davenport motorcyclist
A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper was indicted by a federal jury on Nov. 4 for attacking a motorcyclist in 2017.
Robert James Smith is charged with depriving a victim of "the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer," according to the indictment. The indictment says Smith committed this offense while acting as an Iowa State Patrol Trooper on Sept. 25, 2017.
On that date, Smith conducted a traffic stop on a motorcyclist, Bryce Yakish, on Interstate-80 in Cedar County. During the stop, Smith pointed his gun at Yakish and and knocked him down for no apparent reason, which can be seen in a dash cam video released by the Cedar County Attorney's Office in 2019. Read more.
4. 'You can't hear this story and not be proud of your country'
It looked like half the town turned out. High schoolers from the little village of Benton, Wisconsin flanked the streets with about 500 American flags — at least one for every man, woman and child who lined the funeral route in the town of about 900.
Many of them saluted as police and fire department vehicles escorted the hearse to a Benton cemetery, about 20 miles east of Dubuque. Even the sign at the edge of town bore a welcome.
In the days before Saturday's funeral, the coffin had contained some leg bones, a few ribs, a dozen teeth and a skull — the remains of a man killed thousands of miles away and nearly 80 years earlier.
The body parts' DNA had identified their owner: Harold F. Carney, a Navy machinist's mate 1st class, who perished aboard the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor.
Carney's 23-year-old body already had been through hell: first the bombing of his naval ship, then his burial with 10 other sailors in the same casket, marked as "unknowns," and the 2015 exhumation of remains.
It seemed he never would be allowed to rest.
But "Uncle Harold," as he's known in Rock Island, finally is where he belongs — under a bit of the land he vowed to protect, sharing his parents' gravesite and restoring his family's faith. Read more.
5. Traipsing around the Quad-Cities
What do you get when you mix Cody Road Bourbon, live blues and delicious barbecue? Rhythm and booze. Come on to the Celebration Center at Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire on Saturday, Nov. 13 for Bourbon, Blues and BBQs.
This boozy, bluesy evening will feature a variety of Cody Road Bourbon cocktail specials, live music by Blues Rock-It and barbecue from Sweet Arnie's.
$10 cover. Doors open at 7 p.m. with music from 8 to 10 p.m. It's just one of the many things you can do this weekend in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
