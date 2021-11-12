Rick's Six: Some Deere workers turning to temp jobs, backup water wells, and Q-C banker accused in million dollar fraud scheme

A good Friday to all. We've been talking about it for a couple of days now. But today ...
Here's the latest Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
"Occasional snow showers are expected today with most areas receiving little to no accumulation. Heavier snow showers this afternoon and evening could lead to brief accumulation on pavement and localized amounts over a half inch on grassy and elevated surfaces. The snow showers and gusty west winds of 30 to 40 mph may lead to hazardous travel conditions due to sudden reductions in visibility.
"Light rain and snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Minor snow accumulations are possible with the best chances north of highway 30. Strong winds are anticipated Sunday into Sunday night, gusting between 30 to 40 mph."
1. Gusty winds with snow showers
Snow showers are likely between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., today, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight isolated snow showers are possible before 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. Northwest wind around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Overnight rain and snow are likely Saturday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
2. Some Deere workers are turning to temp jobs to survive the strike
When Rebecca Burns, owner of The Shameless Chocoholic in Moline, was staffing up for the holiday season, she went directly to the picket lines.
“My husband actually works for Deere — he’s a pipe fitter so he's involved with a strike — and I know he's struggling right now to keep everything paid,” Burns said. “So I know that a lot of other people are as well and we're coming into our holiday season. Temporary help is great during the holiday season for us. So it worked out well.”
The striking employee, who declined to comment, went from producing Deere’s construction and agricultural equipment to packaging Christmas candies and gifts. Burns said the worker was proving essential services for a successful holiday season. Read more.
3. Why plans for backup wells by Iowa American Water have Davenport aldermen concerned
Davenport aldermen raised concerns Wednesday over an ordinance that would clear the way for Iowa American Water Company to drill more wells in the city to provide a redundant potable water supply.
Aldermen voted, 8-0, to approve the first of three readings to amend city code to provide at least 200 feet of separation between any public water supply well and any source of contamination.
The ordinance prohibits the "construction of any source of contamination" or "alteration to a source of contamination that exists" within 200 feet of any public water supply well. Such language is required by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to grant construction permits for the wells, according to city staff.
The Scott County Emergency Management Agency has partnered with Iowa American Water to install wells to provide a redundant water supply for the Iowa Quad-Cities. Read more.
4. Davenport banker accused of fraud in million-dollar scheme
An Iowa banking executive, accused of attempting to defraud the Small Business Administration through a scheme involving millions of dollars, has pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud.
Larry Charles Henson of Davenport, the former president and chairman of the now-shuttered Valley Bank in Moline, is expected to be sentenced March 8. He is accused of conspiring with others to shift millions of dollars in potential losses from Valley Bank to the SBA. Read more.
5. Unique energy drinks are all the buzz in the Q-C
Like many places, coffee shops can be found on almost every corner in the Quad-Cities. From chains to mom-and-pop shops to new cafes with innovative ideas, each brings its own flavor to the region.
Over the past five years one drink has blasted into stardom — the flavored energy drink. Coffee shops take caffeinated beverages like Monster and Rockstar and add syrups to give them new colors, flavors and flair. With so many possibilities and more cafes mixing their own creations, these drinks are bound not to fizzle out any time soon. Read more.
