Rick's Six: St. Ambrose alters spring semester start, North Scott students return to class Monday, and things to do in the Q-C

A good Thursday to all. Another mild, dry day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Armed man shot by officers in Geneseo died of a single gunshot wound to the head
The armed man shot by a member of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force during a standoff in Geneseo died of a single gunshot wound to the head, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.
The preliminary autopsy report is pending toxicology.
Jeffery Blunk, 30, was shot sometime before noon Tuesday after a 90-minute negotiation. Earlier in the day, Blunk reportedly shot at Henry County authorities as he fled after a vehicle chase. The incident began with an attempted traffic stop at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday in Atkinson. Read more.
3. St. Ambrose alters spring 2021 semester schedule
St. Ambrose University has altered its spring 2021 semester.
The college announced Wednesday that students will return Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from an extended winter break, and the spring term will not have a spring break or the tradition of having Easter Monday off of school.
The altered spring semester now means that there will be a 62-day break between the school year’s two semesters.
But St. Ambrose officials hope that those 62 consecutive days off could “help ‘flatten the curve’ for local hospital systems as flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 threat potentially collide,” university officials said. Read more.
4. Find dinner and improv, a Farm to Table dinner, a plant sale and more this weekend
Laura Anderson Shaw serves up a healthy helping of things to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities. Check it out. Read more.
5. Tonight's prep football game: West vs. Central
Davenport West will square off against Davenport Central tonight at 7:15 p.m. in Brady Street Stadium. Last week West stumbled on the road against Muscatine 31-0. Central lost at home to Pleasant Valley 31-7. Read more.
