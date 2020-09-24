 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: St. Ambrose alters spring semester start, North Scott students return to class Monday, and things to do in the Q-C
Rick's Six: St. Ambrose alters spring semester start, North Scott students return to class Monday, and things to do in the Q-C

A good Thursday to all. Another mild, dry day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

2. Armed man shot by officers in Geneseo died of a single gunshot wound to the head

Jeffery Ryan Blunk

Jeffery Ryan Blunk

The armed man shot by a member of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force during a standoff in Geneseo died of a single gunshot wound to the head, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

The preliminary autopsy report is pending toxicology.

Jeffery Blunk, 30, was shot sometime before noon Tuesday after a 90-minute negotiation. Earlier in the day, Blunk reportedly shot at Henry County authorities as he fled after a vehicle chase. The incident began with an attempted traffic stop at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday in Atkinson. Read more.

• One was ambushed, the other saved a climber: Davenport honors officer, firefighter

• Iowa Court of Appeals affirms conviction in shooting death of Jason Blair Roberts

3. St. Ambrose alters spring 2021 semester schedule

090120-qc-nws-collegecovid-07.JPG

St. Ambrose University's Associate professor and Biology Chair, Neil Aschliman teaches his morning class Human Anatomy and Physiology, in Davenport, August 31, 2020.

St. Ambrose University has altered its spring 2021 semester.

The college announced Wednesday that students will return Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from an extended winter break, and the spring term will not have a spring break or the tradition of having Easter Monday off of school.

The altered spring semester now means that there will be a 62-day break between the school year’s two semesters.

But St. Ambrose officials hope that those 62 consecutive days off could “help ‘flatten the curve’ for local hospital systems as flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 threat potentially collide,” university officials said. Read more.

coronavirus logo

• North Scott high school students expected to return to class Monday

• COVID-19 death toll rises in Q-C

• Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and there's little enforcement of social-distancing rules

• Greenfield seeks more pandemic help for Iowans

• Expecting absentee ballot surge, Iowa election chief seeks emergency leeway

4. Find dinner and improv, a Farm to Table dinner, a plant sale and more this weekend

100619-mda-nws-cribfest-006

Kids play on a hay bale obstacle course Sunday during CribFest activities at the Corn Crib Nursery in Coal Valley.

Laura Anderson Shaw serves up a healthy helping of things to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities. Check it out. Read more.

5. Tonight's prep football game: West vs. Central

Davenport West vs Davenport Central football

Davenport West vs Davenport Central football, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Davenport West will square off against Davenport Central tonight at 7:15 p.m. in Brady Street Stadium. Last week West stumbled on the road against Muscatine 31-0. Central lost at home to Pleasant Valley 31-7. Read more.

6. Trending stories

Today's top video

 • Davenport firefighter of the year on saving fallen climber

Today's photo gallery

Throwback Thursday: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago

