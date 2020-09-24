Rick's Six: St. Ambrose alters spring semester start, North Scott students return to class Monday, and things to do in the Q-C

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A good Thursday to all. Another mild, dry day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

2. Armed man shot by officers in Geneseo died of a single gunshot wound to the head

The armed man shot by a member of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force during a standoff in Geneseo died of a single gunshot wound to the head, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

The preliminary autopsy report is pending toxicology.