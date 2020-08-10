Rick's Six: Steamy humid, road work updates, a drive-in wedding, and 2 area men face terrorism charges

8/10/20

A good Monday to all. We're looking at hot and very humid conditions today along with a chance of rain before a cold front moves through the region providing more bearable conditions on Tuesday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Hot and humid, again

Hot and humid conditions will continue today with heat-index readings once again approaching 100 degrees before a cold front moves into the area during the afternoon hours, ending the hot weather.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

2. Today's road closures and detours