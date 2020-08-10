Rick's Six: Steamy humid, road work updates, a drive-in wedding, and 2 area men face terrorism charges

-
A good Monday to all. We're looking at hot and very humid conditions today along with a chance of rain before a cold front moves through the region providing more bearable conditions on Tuesday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Hot and humid, again
Hot and humid conditions will continue today with heat-index readings once again approaching 100 degrees before a cold front moves into the area during the afternoon hours, ending the hot weather.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
2. Today's road closures and detours
The intersection of Slopertown and Hillandale roads in Davenport will close beginning Monday for widening, pavement removal, and reconstruction. The project will allow for installation of dedicated turn lanes, along with shoulder improvements. Follow the signed detour, and expect the closure to be in place through early December.
• Also, the Rock Island County Highway Department reports that County Highway W (320th St N), from 52nd Avenue N to 66th Avenue N will be closed to through traffic for road work. The road will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. August 18.
3. Wedding at Blue Grass Drive-In: An instant classic
Hannah Barney and Alex Durbin earned vehicle honks and hollers of appreciation Saturday night when they starred in one of the most romantic productions ever shown at the Blue Grass Drive-In.
The couple, both 29, of Davenport, originally decided to get married at the Renwick Mansion in Davenport. But they had to move the location to accommodate social distancing and safety practices, Barney said. Read more.
• THE WEEK IN COVID-19: Quad-City schools start to open as the COVID-19 case count continues to climb
4. Two charged with terrorism in Muscatine after early morning incident
Two Muscatine men have been charged with terrorism after allegedly attempting to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Building early Sunday in which the Muscatine Police Department has called an ”intentionally targeted” attack.
Muscatine police arrested Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, for terrorism after the pair intentionally tried to drive a vehicle into the building at 4:51 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had become hung up on a brick planter prior to reaching the building and no one was injured in the attempt. Officers who were inside the building arrested both subjects at the scene. Read more.
5. Tapestry Farms helps refugees find their place in the Quad-Cities
Ann McGlynn takes a deep breath and, steadying her voice, explains that in her cellphone camera there are two sets of photos, one from her life before Sept. 20, 2016, and another from her life after.
"That's when everything changed," she said, her eyes filling with tears of humility and gratitude.
Sept. 20 was the day she and five others from Davenport's St. Paul Lutheran Church drove to the Quad-City International Airport to meet a flight coming in at 9:30 p.m.
Aboard was a family of seven refugees from a sprawling camp in the African nation of Uganda.
St. Paul had volunteered to sponsor a family, meaning that parishioners would collect all the household goods the family would need to get started — pots, pans, furniture, bedding — and would personally help with all the day-to-day tasks the family would face in their new country. Read more.
