Rick's Six: Storm cleanup, vaccination efforts lag, and Ya Maka My Weekend

A good Thursday to all. It's another day with heat index-values topping the 100-degree mark. But things begin to cool down on Friday when temps will only hit the mid-80s.
Here's the latest details from the National Weather Service.
1. A chance of thunderstorms again today
There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 91 degrees. Heat-index values could be as high as 101.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. .
Friday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 60 degrees
2. Another year, another name for a damaging Q-C storm
Ray Sandman woke up just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in his mother's house.
He calls the place in the 300 block of East 15th Street in Davenport home because his mom, Lorretta, has dementia. She is dying. The weight of reality was a little heavier on this morning, however.
Ray was two days out from a COVID-19 diagnosis and didn't feel well.
Five minutes after opening his eyes to start the morning Ray's day didn't get any better.
"It was storming and the wind was starting to blow, and then I heard the branch of the tree come down," Ray said. "I knew it hit the house this time. You could feel it."
This time?
Exactly one year and one day before Wednesday's storm, Ray had a firsthand experience with the damage caused by the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho that ripped through the Quad-Cities. That storm completely totaled two cars in his driveway.
On Wednesday morning, Ray looked out his window and almost considered himself lucky. A large limb fell from a nearby tree and clipped the front of the home's porch. It took out a gutter, an American flag and portion of the porch's roof.
Then the power went out. Read more.
3. Ya Maka My Weekend returns to Rock Island
Downtown Rock Island will transform into a tropical paradise with reggae and steel drum music, Caribbean cuisine and a market offering island wares during Ya Maka My Weekend, 4 p.m., Saturday 14 to 2 a.m., Sunday. Check out this event and other fun things to do in the Quad-Cities at About Town.
4. Genesis mandates COVID-19 vax, other efforts throughout region lag
As public health departments, private health systems and long-term care facilities battle the spread of COVID-19, it is clear vaccinations to help mitigate the virus are nowhere near as in-demand as they were when first released in mid-December of 2020.
Perhaps the local resistance to taking the jab is best illustrated in the long-term care facilities throughout the Quad-Cities area.
"We are doing the very best we can. We even have a supply of Moderna available for all employees," Kerri Menke, regional vice president of Aspire of Pleasant Valley, said earlier this week.
Late last week the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services reported Aspire had the lowest percent of employees fully vaccinated — 28% — among the 10 long-term care facilities in Scott County that responded to survey efforts.
Overall, just two of the 10 facilities in Scott County reported 60% or more of employees fully vaccinated. In Rock Island County just three of nine facilities topped the 60% mark. Read more.
5. Man arrested in Davenport with suspected fentanyl pills
A Davenport man arrested Tuesday during a drug investigation may have had hundreds of fake prescription pills made of fentanyl.
Jayvontae D. Robertson, 28, of Davenport was arrested Tuesday after the Davenport Police Department executed search warrants against Roberston, his black Toyota Highlander and his apartment at 4106 Hickory Grove Road, according to court records.
During the ensuing searches, investigators allegedly confiscated several hundred pills suspected of being counterfeit medication that may contain fentanyl, the court records state. The pills are being subjected to further testing.
Authorities contend police also recovered a loaded 9 mm pistol, $965 and about 12 pounds of marijuana while executing the search warrants, court records state.
Robertson has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony controlled substance and drug tax stamp violations, according to court records.
He was being held Wednesday in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to the jail website.
His first appearance was Wednesday morning and his next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 2, court records state.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
