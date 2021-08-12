Rick's Six: Storm cleanup, vaccination efforts lag, and Ya Maka My Weekend

A good Thursday to all. It's another day with heat index-values topping the 100-degree mark. But things begin to cool down on Friday when temps will only hit the mid-80s.

Here's the latest details from the National Weather Service.

1. A chance of thunderstorms again today

There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 91 degrees. Heat-index values could be as high as 101.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. .

Friday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 60 degrees

2. Another year, another name for a damaging Q-C storm

Ray Sandman woke up just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in his mother's house.

He calls the place in the 300 block of East 15th Street in Davenport home because his mom, Lorretta, has dementia. She is dying. The weight of reality was a little heavier on this morning, however.

Ray was two days out from a COVID-19 diagnosis and didn't feel well.