Rick's Six: Storm winding down, school closings, delays, and vaccination clinic postponed

A good Tuesday to all. Time to break out the snow shovels or snow blowers and dig out from last night's storm. Snow emergencies are in effect in most Quad-City communities, so if your haven't moved your car off a snow route, do so now before you get a ticket or have your vehicle towed.
While a winter storm warning remains in effect until noon, the storm is winding down.
According to the National Weather Service, a powerful storm system will slowly wind down across the area today. Light precipitation is forecast to slowly come to an end this afternoon from west to east. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible north of Interstate 80. Along the Interstate 80 corridor, around an inch of new snow is forecast along with freezing drizzle. Farther south, along and south of a line from Fairfield to Burlington to Galesburg precipitation will fall as freezing drizzle. A light glaze of ice is possible on untreated surfaces.
1. Freezing drizzle and more snow
Be alert for more snow possibly mixed with freezing drizzle before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. There will be areas of blowing snow before noon. The high will be near 27 degrees with north wind 10 to 15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 12 degrees.
Wednesday will bring a 20% chance of snow before 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 22 degrees and a low around 1 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero.
• Stormy weather will cause delivery delay for your print edition of the Times.
Due to Winter Weather, some print editions of the Quad-City Times will be delivered later than usual or as road conditions allow carriers to deliver. Subscribers who have activated their Connect Me Local digital subscription can access online content at qctimes.com. To view our e-edition click here.
Area road conditions
2. School closings, delays, etc.
Some area schools are closed, delaying the start of classes or are going virtual today because of the weather. Check out the list.
3. Weather delays COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department delayed Tuesday's vaccination efforts.
Support Local Journalism
With the threat of a winter storm on the horizon, the Rock Island County Health Department made the decision to move all 600 people registered for this week’s vaccine clinic to the Tuesday, Feb. 2 clinic. Anyone who registered for this week's vaccine will be given the same time slot and will receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Rock Island man shot early Sunday, suspect in custody
The Rock Island Police reported a man was injured in an early morning shooting Sunday and a suspect is in custody.
According to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department, officers were dispatched at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday following a report of a gunshot victim in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue.
Responding officers found a vehicle parked in the area and a gunshot victim inside. The victim, 40-year-old Kelvin L. Bell of Rock Island, was transported to UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital before being transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
Bell's status is not known at this time.
Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division identified 39-year-old Devin J. Johnson of Rock Island as a suspect. Johnson was arrested and charged with attempted murder and felony Obstruction of Justice. Read more.
