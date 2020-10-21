 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Strike shuts down I-74 bridge work, Bettendorf terminates services to Riverdale, and a brief warm-up
Rick's Six: Strike shuts down I-74 bridge work, Bettendorf terminates services to Riverdale, and a brief warm-up

A good Wednesday to all. Warmer temps return to the region — at least for a day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Partly sunny today, warmer Thursday

NWS: Summary

Today there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees.

Tonight there is a chance of showers before 8 p.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. The overnight low will be around 47 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday we'll see showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The high will be near 75 degrees. It will be breezy with an east wind between 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 45 degrees. A south wind between 10 to 20 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

2. Labor strike shuts down I-74 bridge work

IUOE strike at I-74

Union workers picket the Interstate 74 project site on River Drive in Moline Tuesday. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 declared a strike on Monday, having filed an unfair-labor practices claim against subcontractor Manatt's Construction.

Work has come to a halt on much of the Interstate 74 bridge due to a labor strike.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 declared Monday it was striking against McCarthy Improvement, which has a contract to provide ramp and mainline work on the Iowa side of the project. Other contractors walked off the project in support of the union.

Ed Maher, communications director for Local 150, said the union filed an unfair labor practices claim earlier this year with the National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB. No decision has been made, Maher said, and the matter remains unresolved. Read more.

3. Video surveillance of Aug. 29 District shooting led to Berry's arrest in Brand slaying

Dewaun Anthony Berry

A Rock Island man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to shooting four people in The District in late August, including the shot that killed Jesse Brand Jr.

Dewaun A. Berry, 42, of Rock Island, entered that not guilty plea after a judge found probable cause after a short preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in Rock Island County Court.

Berry, wearing a face covering and a yellow jumpsuit, appeared alongside defense attorney Marc Barnett, of Chicago. Rock Island County Assistant State’s Attorney Heidi Weller was present for the state.

Berry has remained jailed since his Aug. 31 arrest with bail set at $5 million cash-only.

Everyone in the courtroom was wearing a face covering, and the gallery was limited to eight people, with seating spaced out and marked by orange Xs on the wood benches. Plastic barriers have been installed in the front of the courtroom, with one at each table for attorneys and three plastic walls surrounding the judge’s bench, as a way to keep the criminal justice system functioning amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During Berry’s hearing, Weller asked Rock Island police Detective Phil Anderson a number of questions about the shooting at 2:06 a.m. Aug. 29 in Rock Island’s bar district.

Anderson said police used video surveillance from city cameras and four to five other cameras in the district that allegedly captured Berry shooting in the area and ultimately striking Brand, fatally, and Othel Gay, in the leg. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Number of regions slated for added COVID-19 mitigations jumps to 4; Surge continues as hospitalizations, positivity rates rise

• Savage praises Moline students

• Western asks students not to return to campus post-Thanksgiving

• Three Scott County deaths linked to COVID-19

• Pritzker back to daily briefings as pandemic picture worsens; Hospitalizations, positivity rates continue to climb; new mitigations levied in southern Illinois

• Masks required at all Davenport libraries

5. Bettendorf terminates services to Riverdale

gate

In June, the city of Riverdale installed a locked chain link gate closing the sidewalk connection between Kensington Drive and the Mississippi River Trail. On Friday, a lawsuit was filed in Scott County District Court asking a judge to force Riverdale to reopen the connector.

The Bettendorf City Council voted 7-0 Tuesday to terminate its agreements to provide snow removal and engineering inspection services to the city of Riverdale because of what it regards as Riverdale's lack of cooperation in resolving a bike path dispute.

At issue is a street in Riverdale between the Duck Creek Bike Path and the Mississippi River Trail — Kensington Street — that cyclists use to get between the two. Residents living in the neighborhood were opposed to construction of the Mississippi Trail through their neighborhood in the first place, and they definitely object to bicyclists using their street to get from one to the other, saying that some drop litter, ride through private yards, use foul language and exhibit threatening behaviors. Read more.

6. Blacks came to Quad-Cities before the Civil War, mostly for jobs

Bethel AME Kids.jpg

This undated photo shows children in the congregation at the Bethel AME Church, Davenport. Bethel was the first African-American church in Iowa. It celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016.

Editor's note: This week, the Quad-City Times presents Black in the Quad-Cities, a special series dedicated to lifting Black voices and shining a light on the challenges — an opportunities — faced by local people of color. Watch for special coverage in each edition, join the conversation on social media and follow the series online at qctimes.com or qconline.com.

Black people began moving to what is now the Quad-Cities before the Civil War. In 1856, Davenport had 12 Black residents, according to research by Craig R. Klein, an instructor at Scott Community College.

The Black population increased steadily after the war as formerly enslaved people moved here for opportunities, including jobs in factories, with the railroads and at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Overall, though, theirs is a story of exclusion. Blacks served in the Civil War, World War I and World War II, but when they came home they were barred from joining white veterans organizations.

An eye-opening survey on segregation conducted at mid-century — 1952 — found that blatant discrimination in Davenport was widespread in employment, housing, restaurants, hotels and medical providers. The city had no Black teachers, fire fighters or police officers. 

Read the stories of Black experiences from 1865 to 1965: Military service, membership in churches and fraternal organizations, celebrations of the Emancipation Proclamation, enrollment in public schools, formation of Black communities in Davenport and Moline in the early 1900s, and the emergence of the civil rights movement of the early 1960s. The latter included a march of 2,000 people to Davenport's LeClaire Park in 1963 and an appearance by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965.

