Rick's Six: Sunny and breezy, police chief addresses use of deadly force, and where's the sewer line?

New detour in downtown Bettendorf

Beginning Monday Mississippi Boulevard in will be closed between 12th Street/Kimberly Road and 15th Street. In addition, 14th Street will be closed between Mississippi Boulevard and Brown Street. The closure will be in place until late July to facilitate reconstruction/reconfiguration of the roadway and intersection.

Access details: Drivers will be able to access businesses along 14th Street from southbound 14th Street. Drivers will be able to access the Lourdes Catholic School and Church from westbound Mississippi Boulevard.

Detour: Drivers will be directed to use 12th Street/Kimberly Road, Grant Street/U.S. 67, and 16th Street.

Road closure in Rock Island

Beginning Monday 14th Street West at 102nd Avenue West will be closed for storm sewer repairs. The road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as the motoring public.

Pending favorable weather, this area should be reopened by Friday, June 19.

Follow all posted signs for detour directions; expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to use Ridgewood Road via 92nd Avenue West and 106th Avenue West.

Illinois 84 to close near Fulton

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that Illinois 84, just south of U.S. 30 near Fulton, will be closed to all through traffic from Monday through Friday, June 19.

The closure will allow the Union Pacific Railroad to remove and replace the north crossing located in the area commonly known as East Clinton. To allow continued traffic movement, a detour will be posted utilizing U.S. 30, Dakin Road and Ward Road.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.