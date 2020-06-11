Rick's Six: Sunny and breezy, police chief addresses use of deadly force, and where's the sewer line?

A good Thursday to all. It's a much cooler start to the day as one might have already guessed if they had left the windows open last night. Here's your weather update from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and breezy
Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
Flood Warnings are in effect for several area rivers. Here's the list.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: The Waspi is at 10.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. No flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 12 feet Friday evening.
• Iowa River at Wapello: The Iowa is at 20.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Friday and continue rising to 22.3 feet Saturday night. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. At 22 feet water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
• Cedar River near Conesville: The Cedar is at 12.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue to rise to 14.4 feet Saturday. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday. At 14.5 feet water affects residences along Iowa 22. Water affects Hoot Owl Jct. and Elder Avenue south of Iowa 22.
2. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Iowa Gov. Reynolds lifts coronavirus restrictions — businesses can operate at full capacity starting Friday
• Gov. Pritzker: Illinois 'first in the nation' to build childcare support program with coronavirus relief funds
3. Davenport Police Chief says he's never seen a choke hold like the one that killed George Floyd taught by law enforcement
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said reviewing the video of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd sickened every officer in the department.
Speaking before the Davenport City Council during Wednesday’s council meeting, Sikorski said he has received many questions from council members and the community regarding use of force, which runs the gamut from grabbing someone by the hands or wrists, to deadly force.
Speaking of the video, Sikorski said he had “never seen in almost 33 years of law enforcement teaching that kind of restraint.” Read more.
4. From '80s bingo to a movie in the park, finding something to do this weekend is easy
Check out these things you can do this weekend to keep you entertained. Read more.
6. What's going on at McClellan Boulevard and East River Drive? Workers couldn't find old Davenport sewer line
The $10.5 million replacement of a major sewer line along the Mississippi River in Davenport has required some detective work.
When workers dug into the roadway at McClellan Boulevard and East River Drive, they expected to disconnect and abandon a 1930s-era sanitary sewer line, which feeds into another one built in the 1970s.
But the old sewer line wasn't where they thought it would be. Read more.
BONUS SIX: A heads up for road work beginning Monday
New detour in downtown Bettendorf
Beginning Monday Mississippi Boulevard in will be closed between 12th Street/Kimberly Road and 15th Street. In addition, 14th Street will be closed between Mississippi Boulevard and Brown Street. The closure will be in place until late July to facilitate reconstruction/reconfiguration of the roadway and intersection.
Access details: Drivers will be able to access businesses along 14th Street from southbound 14th Street. Drivers will be able to access the Lourdes Catholic School and Church from westbound Mississippi Boulevard.
Detour: Drivers will be directed to use 12th Street/Kimberly Road, Grant Street/U.S. 67, and 16th Street.
Road closure in Rock Island
Beginning Monday 14th Street West at 102nd Avenue West will be closed for storm sewer repairs. The road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as the motoring public.
Pending favorable weather, this area should be reopened by Friday, June 19.
Follow all posted signs for detour directions; expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to use Ridgewood Road via 92nd Avenue West and 106th Avenue West.
Illinois 84 to close near Fulton
The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that Illinois 84, just south of U.S. 30 near Fulton, will be closed to all through traffic from Monday through Friday, June 19.
The closure will allow the Union Pacific Railroad to remove and replace the north crossing located in the area commonly known as East Clinton. To allow continued traffic movement, a detour will be posted utilizing U.S. 30, Dakin Road and Ward Road.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.
Today's photo gallery: Illinois governor in Moline
Concerned about COVID-19?
