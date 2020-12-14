Rick's Six: Sunny and cold, Tony Sacco's opening in Eldridge, and an ICU nurse's COVID-19 tale

A good Monday to all. Temperatures will remain in the 20s today thanks to our weekend snow. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and cold
Today will be mostly sunny with a steady temperature around 24 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
2. Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.
And they may be owned by the same company, Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.
But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.
“It’s not a pizza place,” Sacco said of Tony Sacco’s (no relation). “We are looking at it as an adventure in Italian dining.” Read more.
3. ICU nurse in Rock Island: 'It's been overwhelming. I'm very tired.'
All those television reports showing exhausted nurses in crowded ICU units with tubes and beeping monitors, treating COVID-19 patients on ventilators to keep them breathing? Yes, that's exactly how it is.
"It's been overwhelming," Renee Feldpausch, an ICU charge nurse at UnityPoint-Health Trinity Rock Island, said recently, about halfway through her 12-hour-plus shift.
"I am very tired. Physically and mentally, the drain is awful. I have nurses who are very distraught. It's the mental exhaustion that has a majority of our staff distressed."
As a charge nurse, Feldpausch, 53, manages the day-to-day operations of the unit during her shift at the UnityPoint Health hospital. All admissions, discharges and placements go through her, and she supervises the staff.
In addition, she takes a patient or two herself because she thinks it is important for managers to have hands-on experience. While previously that patient might have been someone coming out of heart surgery, these days it is more typically a COVID-19 patient. And she has three.
Is that normal? "Now it is," she said. "That's the new normal." Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• ‘It is pure exhaustion’: University of Iowa health care workers describe working during Iowa’s recent COVID-19 surge
5. Davenport police investigating shots fired call
Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired call in the 900 block of LeClaire Street.
The shots were reported at 7:18 p.m. Sunday.
Police found at least five spent casings along LeClaire Street. Police are checking houses and vehicles for any damage, and are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses.
No injuries have been reported.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
