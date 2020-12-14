Rick's Six: Sunny and cold, Tony Sacco's opening in Eldridge, and an ICU nurse's COVID-19 tale

All those television reports showing exhausted nurses in crowded ICU units with tubes and beeping monitors, treating COVID-19 patients on ventilators to keep them breathing? Yes, that's exactly how it is.

"It's been overwhelming," Renee Feldpausch, an ICU charge nurse at UnityPoint-Health Trinity Rock Island, said recently, about halfway through her 12-hour-plus shift.

"I am very tired. Physically and mentally, the drain is awful. I have nurses who are very distraught. It's the mental exhaustion that has a majority of our staff distressed."

As a charge nurse, Feldpausch, 53, manages the day-to-day operations of the unit during her shift at the UnityPoint Health hospital. All admissions, discharges and placements go through her, and she supervises the staff.

In addition, she takes a patient or two herself because she thinks it is important for managers to have hands-on experience. While previously that patient might have been someone coming out of heart surgery, these days it is more typically a COVID-19 patient. And she has three.