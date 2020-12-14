 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Sunny and cold, Tony Sacco's opening in Eldridge, and an ICU nurse's COVID-19 tale
alert featured

Rick's Six: Sunny and cold, Tony Sacco's opening in Eldridge, and an ICU nurse's COVID-19 tale

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Monday to all. Temperatures will remain in the 20s today thanks to our weekend snow. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1.  Sunny and cold

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly sunny with a steady temperature around 24 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

2.  Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

121420-qc-nws-sacco-092

Tom Sacco CEO and president of Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen with the coal fired oven,in Eldridge. The restaurant will be opening Monday Dec. 14.

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company, Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

“It’s not a pizza place,” Sacco said of Tony Sacco’s (no relation). “We are looking at it as an adventure in Italian dining.” Read more.

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen

121420-qc-nws-sacco-102
121420-qc-nws-sacco-102
121420-qc-nws-sacco-092
121420-qc-nws-sacco-092
121420-qc-nws-sacco-105
121420-qc-nws-sacco-105
121420-qc-nws-sacco-096
121420-qc-nws-sacco-096
Watch Now: Tom Sacco CEO of Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen in Eldridge
Watch Now: Tom Sacco CEO of Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen in Eldridge

3.  ICU nurse in Rock Island: 'It's been overwhelming. I'm very tired.'

120920-qc-nws-nurse-15.JPG

Renee Feldpausch, an ICU charge nurse at UnityPoint Health Trinity, takes a moment to herself after caring for a COVID-19 patient. In her nearly 30 years of nursing, the current pandemic is by far the most stressful situation she has ever encountered. "I am very tired," she says. "I have nurses who are distraught." 

All those television reports showing exhausted nurses in crowded ICU units with tubes and beeping monitors, treating COVID-19 patients on ventilators to keep them breathing? Yes, that's exactly how it is.

"It's been overwhelming," Renee Feldpausch, an ICU charge nurse at UnityPoint-Health Trinity Rock Island, said recently, about halfway through her 12-hour-plus shift.

"I am very tired. Physically and mentally, the drain is awful. I have nurses who are very distraught. It's the mental exhaustion that has a majority of our staff distressed."

As a charge nurse, Feldpausch, 53, manages the day-to-day operations of the unit during her shift at the UnityPoint Health hospital. All admissions, discharges and placements go through her, and she supervises the staff.

In addition, she takes a patient or two herself because she thinks it is important for managers to have hands-on experience. While previously that patient might have been someone coming out of heart surgery, these days it is more typically a COVID-19 patient. And she has three.

Is that normal? "Now it is," she said. "That's the new normal." Read more.

ICU nurse

+19 
+19 
120920-qc-nws-nurse-39.JPG
+19 
+19 
120920-qc-nws-nurse-11.JPG
+19 
+19 
120920-qc-nws-nurse-15.JPG
+19 
+19 
120920-qc-nws-nurse-01.JPG
+19 
+19 
120920-qc-nws-nurse-16.JPG

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• COVID-19 claims six lives in the Q-C, December death toll now 69 

• Editorial: We need to keep up with the other vaccines, too

• ‘It is pure exhaustion’: University of Iowa health care workers describe working during Iowa’s recent COVID-19 surge

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Poinsettias and Lights: Vander Veer's holiday gift to the Q-C

• Jobless claims spark concerns on Wall Street

• 10 questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

• McCaffery: Proceeding with season is best way to go

5. Davenport police investigating shots fired call

Shots fired 1

Davenport police located spent shell casings long the 900 block of LeClaire Street after a shots fired call Sunday night. 

 

Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired call in the 900 block of LeClaire Street.

The shots were reported at 7:18 p.m. Sunday.

Police found at least five spent casings along LeClaire Street. Police are checking houses and vehicles for any damage, and are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses.

No injuries have been reported.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Related reading

• Man arrested for drugs has long history of crime

• Rockford man pronounced dead after vehicle crash

• Chicago man on parole arrested in Bettendorf arrested for allegedly peddling meth, heroin

Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Kids enjoy the Sunday playing football at Meier Park

+11 
+11 
121320-qct-nws-weather-012
+11 
+11 
121320-qct-nws-weather-001
+11 
+11 
121320-qct-nws-weather-002
+11 
+11 
121320-qct-nws-weather-003
+11 
+11 
121320-qct-nws-weather-004

Photos: Snow Day

+31 
+31 
121220-qct-snowday-01.JPG
+31 
+31 
121220-qct-snowday-02.JPG
+31 
+31 
121220-qct-snowday-03.JPG
+31 
+31 
MDA 121220-qct-snowday-04.JPG
+31 
+31 
121220-qct-snowday-05.JPG

Photos: Iowa beats Wisconsin 28-7