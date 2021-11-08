Rick's Six: Sunny and mild, vehicle pulled from river in Rock Island, and East Moline shooting

A good Monday to all. Mild weather continues to shine on the Quad-Cities, but all that will change later this week when temperatures will take a dive. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
It will be sunny with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 49 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west in the afternoon.
Tuesday brings a 20% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 44 degrees.
2. Emergency responders pull vehicle from river, one person transported to hospital
Emergency responders pulled a vehicle from the Mississippi River at Sunset Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
Sgt. Ryan Derudder said there was one person who was rescued from the water and transported to a local hospital. Derudder said emergency responders were treating the situation as if there was a second person remaining in the vehicle, but that it was unconfirmed as of 7 p.m. Emergency responders covered the car with a white sheet after it was pulled from the water.
Several fire department vehicles, water rescue boats, ambulances, police vehicles, and a tow truck were at the scene. Vehicles from the Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, and the Arsenal Fire Department were all in view at the scene.
3. Police: Victim is in ‘stable condition’ in East Moline shooting
Early Sunday morning, police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun shot wound.
The person had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Genesis Illini Campus by ambulance, according to a release from the East Moline Police Department. The person is in stable condition, and the wounds are not life-threatening, according to the release. The officers responded to 201 N. 20th St.
East Moline Police arrested Stacy Johnson for aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the release. Johnson is being held at the Rock Island County Jail and does not have a bond at this time.
The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department.
4. Peoria Diocese school superintendent: 'Never our intention to close Alleman'
The superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is responding to "urgent" calls for response and action, regarding concerns about Alleman High School in Rock Island.
Parents and alumni have shared their worries in recent stories in the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, regarding sharply declining enrollment, the departure of teachers and staff and the loss of sports teams that have resulted from a shortage of athletes.
Officials at Alleman and at the Diocese have declined to comment or respond to questions.
Dr. Sharon Weiss, superintendent of schools for the Diocese, last week submitted a letter to the Times/Dispatch, asking for publication on the editorial page.
"Many opinions have been circulating, as well as media attention, in regard to things that are happening around Alleman High School in Rock Island," her letter began.
She then referred to those who have reached out to her about concerns for Alleman, writing, "A common theme in these communications has always been, 'Why is the Diocese of Peoria ignoring us or refusing to act to save the school?'
"Well, we are here; we never left. It has never been our intention to close Alleman High School."
While Weiss does not address declining enrollment nor the loss of staff and some athletics programs, she does respond to specific suggestions that Alleman restore the school board — or another lay entity — to take part in the school's governance. Read more.
5. Rock Island Arsenal’s Quarters One once boasted river garden, formal flower beds
Anyone walking the grounds of the huge Quarters One residence on Arsenal Island might notice a small limestone wall in the lawn northeast of what was once the arsenal commander’s home.
The wall looks like it might have been part of a bigger landscape feature, although in glancing around, one sees mostly grass and trees. No landscape features stand out.
But you would be right — the wall was once part of a large “river garden” with trees, ponds and streams built during 1919 under the direction of Adelita Jordan, wife of former commander H.B. Jordan, and at least once referred to as a Japanese garden because at one time it included a tea house perched near the river’s edge.
It’s not known exactly when the garden vanished. Read more.
6. Moline paid $421,000 to scammers a year ago, but city officials kept it quiet
The city of Moline paid $421,000 to scammers nearly a year ago, yet city leaders kept the information quiet, leaving taxpayers in the dark.
The city's liability insurance covers most of the loss, with the city responsible for $10,000 to $20,000, City Administrator Bob Vitas wrote in an email in response to questions from a reporter. Finalization of a settlement and an investigation by the Moline Police Department and federal agencies remain underway, Vitas wrote.
When asked in a Freedom of Information Act request for city emails and an insurance claim related to the theft, Moline’s legal department responded with several reasons for keeping all information private. Returned were 187 pages of emails with nearly everything redacted except dates, greetings, recipients and signatures. Read more.
