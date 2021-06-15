 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Sunny and more comfortable, pickle wars in Q-C, and 1 arrested for allegedly filming children in bathroom
0 Comments
alert featured

Rick's Six: Sunny and more comfortable, pickle wars in Q-C, and 1 arrested for allegedly filming children in bathroom

  • Updated
  • 0

A good Tuesday to all. Let's get right to it. Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and less humid

Today will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 63 degrees. 

2. Quad-Cities restaurants in a pickle

jar of pickles

The Quad-Cities has gone gaga over gherkins.

In less than a week, an online spat about who invented pickle wraps has triggered a local fad, drawn the attention of police and has the salty snack suddenly showing up on restaurant menus across the region. Read more.

3. Black business owners feel supported by community

061421-qc-nws-MJcreativecandles

Contributed

Mechelle Williams was manning the booth for her and her children's business at a recent farmers' market when a customer came up, looking at the various candles and other products on display.

As Williams rung up her purchase, the customer timidly told her that she was making an effort to shop at more Black-owned businesses such as her family's, MJ's Creative Candles. There was no need for her to be timid for acknowledging that, Williams said.

"It was very refreshing," she said. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• COVID-19 claims two over weekend in Quad-Cities though new cases remain low

• As Illinois reopens and jobs return, so does the demand for affordable child care

5. Clinton man arrested for allegedly filming children in bathroom

Stephen Watters.png

Watters

A Clinton man was arrested Saturday for allegedly hiding cameras in a bathroom to film two girls. 

Stephen Patrick Watters, 45, was arrested by Clinton police after the mother of the two teenage girls called the police department to report she'd found videos of her daughters on a laptop used by Watters, according to court documents. 

The videos were from an angle that indicated the camera was hidden, court documents state. The timestamp on the videos was from before the girls were teenagers. 

Watters has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class D felony and two counts of invasion of privacy an aggravated misdemeanor. A class D felony in Iowa is punishable by up to five years in prison. 

Watters is being held in the Clinton county jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

Related reading

• New abuse charges added for Moline couple who cops say forced child to film sex

• No one injured in Monday shooting on Main and Pleasant streets in Davenport

• Fire damages Camanche house

• Davenport police recover vehicle stolen out of Bettendorf

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

A chemical fire forced people from their homes in north central Illinois today and it could be burning for days. Officials ordered evacuations within one mile of the Chemtool plant in Rockton just south of the Wisconsin border. The company that owns the plant is still looking into what caused Monday morning's explosion. Fire officials say one firefighter had minor injuries, but is expected to be okay. They say despite this plume of smoke, there's no danger to air quality. And they're letting the chemicals burn off on their own to avoid runoff into a nearby river. Fire Chief Kirk Wilson, said: "The main thing is that we don't want an environmental nightmare to occur and the reason we can - that we would cause that - is by the use of water streams. So we stopped water operations at this point, we stopped suppression. We felt it was in our best interest to let this product burn off."

Today's photo galleries

Photos: "Fly the Flag High" on the Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge for Flag Day.

+25 
+25 
061521-qc-nws-flags-222
+25 
+25 
061521-qc-nws-flags-227
+25 
+25 
061521-qc-nws-flags-218
+25 
+25 
061521-qc-nws-flags-212
+25 
+25 
061521-qc-nws-flags-217
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First responders hold press conference on northern Illinois chemical plant fire

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News