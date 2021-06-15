Rick's Six: Sunny and more comfortable, pickle wars in Q-C, and 1 arrested for allegedly filming children in bathroom

A good Tuesday to all. Let's get right to it. Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and less humid

Today will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

2. Quad-Cities restaurants in a pickle

The Quad-Cities has gone gaga over gherkins.

In less than a week, an online spat about who invented pickle wraps has triggered a local fad, drawn the attention of police and has the salty snack suddenly showing up on restaurant menus across the region. Read more.

3. Black business owners feel supported by community

Mechelle Williams was manning the booth for her and her children's business at a recent farmers' market when a customer came up, looking at the various candles and other products on display.