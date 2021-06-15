Rick's Six: Sunny and more comfortable, pickle wars in Q-C, and 1 arrested for allegedly filming children in bathroom

A good Tuesday to all. Let's get right to it. Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and less humid
Today will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
2. Quad-Cities restaurants in a pickle
The Quad-Cities has gone gaga over gherkins.
In less than a week, an online spat about who invented pickle wraps has triggered a local fad, drawn the attention of police and has the salty snack suddenly showing up on restaurant menus across the region. Read more.
3. Black business owners feel supported by community
Mechelle Williams was manning the booth for her and her children's business at a recent farmers' market when a customer came up, looking at the various candles and other products on display.
As Williams rung up her purchase, the customer timidly told her that she was making an effort to shop at more Black-owned businesses such as her family's, MJ's Creative Candles. There was no need for her to be timid for acknowledging that, Williams said.
"It was very refreshing," she said. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. Clinton man arrested for allegedly filming children in bathroom
A Clinton man was arrested Saturday for allegedly hiding cameras in a bathroom to film two girls.
Stephen Patrick Watters, 45, was arrested by Clinton police after the mother of the two teenage girls called the police department to report she'd found videos of her daughters on a laptop used by Watters, according to court documents.
The videos were from an angle that indicated the camera was hidden, court documents state. The timestamp on the videos was from before the girls were teenagers.
Watters has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class D felony and two counts of invasion of privacy an aggravated misdemeanor. A class D felony in Iowa is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Watters is being held in the Clinton county jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
