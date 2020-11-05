 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Sunny, Captain's Table will ignore Pritzker's ban, and sign raised on new bridge
Rick's Six: Sunny, Captain's Table will ignore Pritzker's ban, and sign raised on new bridge

A good Thursday to all. While we still don't know who our next president will be, we do know our stretch of great weather will continue for another day.

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and unseasonable

NWS: Summary

Today will be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.

2. Captain's Table general manager says he will defy Gov. Pritzker's indoor-dining ban

030420-qc-nws-captainstable-001

Rob Egger is reflected in the windows of the Captain’s Table in Moline. The popular restaurant, destroyed by fire in 2018, reopened in August.

The general manager of the newly opened Captain's Table restaurant in Moline said Wednesday that he would not follow the state's indoor-dining ban.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called for a closure of indoor bars and restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb. The ban was to go into effect on Wednesday, but the restrictions are meeting with resistance in many parts of the state.

"I'm not going to unemploy 45 people right before Christmas," said Rob Eggers, who manages the riverfront restaurant on city land. "We're already under pretty strict guidelines over here with masking." Read more.

3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities 

coronavirus logo

• COVID-19 claims the lives of two more Q-C residents

• Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations hit new high; 26 more die

• People, not president, must stop COVID-19, health chief says

4. Overhead sign raised on new bridge

110520-qc-nws-bridge-094

Interstate 74 bridge hanging directional signs on the Iowa bound side of the bridge, Wednesday.
 The addition of directional signage is one of the final details before the Iowa-bound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge opens to traffic later this month. The standard/frame for the overhead signs was raised Wednesday on the westbound span, near the exit into downtown Bettendorf.

The first span of the bridge is to open by month's end, though a date has not been determined. Read more.

Photos: Installing sign standards on new I-74 bridge Iowa bound.

+11 
+11 
110520-qc-nws-bridge-094
+11 
+11 
110520-qc-nws-bridge-148
+11 
+11 
110520-qc-nws-bridge-132
+11 
+11 
110520-qc-nws-bridge-176
+11 
+11 
110520-qc-nws-bridge-170

5. Find things to do this weekend around the Quad-Cities

About Town: Just For Fun

Local hobbyists, along with beginners to the aquatic world, can find everything they need at the Quad-City Fish Swap noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. The free swap event, held at the Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport, will feature a huge selection of live freshwater fish and plants as well as new and used equipment, supplies and decor.  Check it out plus other things happening "Around Town." 

6. United Way to hold conversation to turn equity ideas into action

United Way of the Quad-Cities Area

The next step in United Way's campaign to promote social and economic equity in the Quad-Cities will be an online meeting at noon Thursday, Nov. 19, aimed at putting ideas into action.

In a Zoom event called Courageous Conversations: Equity in Action, participants will hear the key issues, strategies and priorities that emerged from the Equity Summit, held Oct. 15, in which 420 people met in small groups to discuss topics of cultural trauma, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, equity in power sharing, economic mobility and youth development.

"During our Courageous Conversations event, we'll begin the journey of turning those ideas into action, to create a more inclusive and successful Quad-Cities, focusing on three key impact areas: education, health and income," Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad-Cities, said. Read more.

BONUS 6: With ballots outstanding and a recount possible, Iowa U.S. House District 2 race remains a question mark

1018140540 HOUSEDEBATE_065.jpg

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question Thursday during a debate with Democrat Rita Hart, moderated by The Gazette’s James Q. Lynch and KCRG-TV9’s Chris Earl in Cedar Rapids. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks pulled off what appeared a photo finish late Tuesday night in a tight race for an open southwest Iowa U.S. House race. But it is not over, there are thousands of ballots outstanding and a recount is still possible and likely.

Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa secured a razor-thin, 282-vote lead over Democrat Rita Hart of Wheatland, flipping counties that voted for President Donald Trump but backed retiring seven-term Democratic incumbent Dave Loebsack in 2016.

The 24-county Iowa 2nd congressional district, which includes Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties, is one of 31 House districts Trump won in 2016 that is represented by a Democrat in 2020. Read more.

Related reading: After Election Day

• Halpin was calm for good reason despite trailing early in District 72

• Failed 3rd District retention is first ever in state Supreme Court’s history

Watch now: Quad-Citians react to the uncertain election

1:31
Watch now: St. Ambrose University political science chair talks about takeaways from Election Day
Watch now: St. Ambrose University political science chair talks about takeaways from Election Day
3:14
Watch now: Western Illinois University's political science chair talks about what might be next in Election 2020
Watch now: Western Illinois University's political science chair talks about what might be next in Election 2020
Watch Now: Gage Flockhart talks about waiting for election results
Watch Now: Gage Flockhart talks about waiting for election results
Watch Now: Chelsey Wolf talks about uncertain election results
Watch Now: Barb Guzman Frerichs describes feelings after election night

Today's photo galleries: State volleyball

Photos: Pleasant Valley loses to Ankeny in 5 sets during the Class 5A state semifinal

Photos: Dike-New Hartford sweeps Wilton during the Class 2A semifinals

Photos: Assumption loses to Osage during the Class 3A state semifinal