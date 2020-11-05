Rick's Six: Sunny, Captain's Table will ignore Pritzker's ban, and sign raised on new bridge

A good Thursday to all. While we still don't know who our next president will be, we do know our stretch of great weather will continue for another day.

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and unseasonable

Today will be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.

2. Captain's Table general manager says he will defy Gov. Pritzker's indoor-dining ban

The general manager of the newly opened Captain's Table restaurant in Moline said Wednesday that he would not follow the state's indoor-dining ban.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called for a closure of indoor bars and restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb. The ban was to go into effect on Wednesday, but the restrictions are meeting with resistance in many parts of the state.