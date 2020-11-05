Rick's Six: Sunny, Captain's Table will ignore Pritzker's ban, and sign raised on new bridge

A good Thursday to all. While we still don't know who our next president will be, we do know our stretch of great weather will continue for another day.
Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and unseasonable
Today will be partly sunny gradually becoming sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.
2. Captain's Table general manager says he will defy Gov. Pritzker's indoor-dining ban
The general manager of the newly opened Captain's Table restaurant in Moline said Wednesday that he would not follow the state's indoor-dining ban.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called for a closure of indoor bars and restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb. The ban was to go into effect on Wednesday, but the restrictions are meeting with resistance in many parts of the state.
"I'm not going to unemploy 45 people right before Christmas," said Rob Eggers, who manages the riverfront restaurant on city land. "We're already under pretty strict guidelines over here with masking." Read more.
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. Overhead sign raised on new bridge
The first span of the bridge is to open by month's end, though a date has not been determined. Read more.
5. Find things to do this weekend around the Quad-Cities
Support Local Journalism
Local hobbyists, along with beginners to the aquatic world, can find everything they need at the Quad-City Fish Swap noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. The free swap event, held at the Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport, will feature a huge selection of live freshwater fish and plants as well as new and used equipment, supplies and decor. Check it out plus other things happening "Around Town."
6. United Way to hold conversation to turn equity ideas into action
The next step in United Way's campaign to promote social and economic equity in the Quad-Cities will be an online meeting at noon Thursday, Nov. 19, aimed at putting ideas into action.
In a Zoom event called Courageous Conversations: Equity in Action, participants will hear the key issues, strategies and priorities that emerged from the Equity Summit, held Oct. 15, in which 420 people met in small groups to discuss topics of cultural trauma, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, equity in power sharing, economic mobility and youth development.
"During our Courageous Conversations event, we'll begin the journey of turning those ideas into action, to create a more inclusive and successful Quad-Cities, focusing on three key impact areas: education, health and income," Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad-Cities, said. Read more.
BONUS 6: With ballots outstanding and a recount possible, Iowa U.S. House District 2 race remains a question mark
Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks pulled off what appeared a photo finish late Tuesday night in a tight race for an open southwest Iowa U.S. House race. But it is not over, there are thousands of ballots outstanding and a recount is still possible and likely.
Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa secured a razor-thin, 282-vote lead over Democrat Rita Hart of Wheatland, flipping counties that voted for President Donald Trump but backed retiring seven-term Democratic incumbent Dave Loebsack in 2016.
The 24-county Iowa 2nd congressional district, which includes Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties, is one of 31 House districts Trump won in 2016 that is represented by a Democrat in 2020. Read more.
Related reading: After Election Day
Trending stories
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for November 4
US daily virus cases spike 45%. These 8 charts show where, how fast COVID-19 is spreading.
Yes, Biden got the popular vote. Here's 6 more interesting things about how we voted
40 of the Most Expensive Homes for Sale in the Quad Cities Area
COVID-19 claims the lives of two more Q-C residents