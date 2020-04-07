Rick's Six: Super nice day, Mississippi to crest later this week, and COVID-19 cases reported at Arconic, RI nursing home

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at mostly sunny skies with a high near 80 degrees. Yes, you heard it right, 80 degrees. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Our warmest day of the year
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 47 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Showers are likely Wednesday with possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The high will be near 69 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 37 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
2. Mississippi River expected to crest Friday
While other Quad-City river levels remain below flood stage, the Mississippi River is expected to crest at the end of the week.
The Mississippi River will start a slow fall going early into next week, and is expected to crest Friday at 17.5 feet, which is moderate flood stage, said Peter Speck, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
• High water closes River Drive in Moline
River Drive in Moline has been closed east of 25th Street effective immediately because of the rising Mississippi River.
Eastbound traffic is being routed to 34th Street and then to 4th Avenue via University Drive. Drivers have access to local businesses at 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street, and 55th Street as floodwaters allow.
Suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue).
Drivers are reminded not to drive through floodwaters or around barricades.
3. 3 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Rock Island nursing home
Amid a rise of 21 positive tests in Rock Island County over the weekend, Generations in Rock Island, a long-term care facility for 90-100 seniors, had three residents test positive for COVID-19, the new coronavirus. And in Iowa, major employers Arconic Davenport Works and Tyson Foods reported positive cases. Read more.

4. Quad-City households of color most burdened by housing problems, study reveals
A new report on housing in Davenport, Moline and Rock Island highlights local housing challenges, including high cost burdens, vacant properties, the need for homeless housing and the disproportionate share of housing problems faced by households of color. Read more.
5. Home struck by gunfire in Rock Island
A home was struck by gunfire Sunday in Rock Island, but no one was reported hurt.
The shooting happened about noon in the 400 block of 6th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. No one was home at the time.
No one had been arrested as of Monday, and further details were not available, police said.
The police ask anyone with information to call 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers, 309-762-9500.
Concerned about COVID-19?
