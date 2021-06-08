Rick's Six: Surge in gun violence nets call to governor, fireworks crackdown, and East Moline a finalist for 10,000 job development

A good Tuesday to all. More rain is possible later today. Will it bring a double rainbow like last night in Davenport? We shall see. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for the region. It states: "Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening today. The main threat from these storms will be lightning, and heavy downpours. A strong thunderstorm with gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out.

"Afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are possible through Friday."

1. High of 85 degrees

There's a possibility of patchy fog before 8 a.m. with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

Wednesday will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.