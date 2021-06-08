Rick's Six: Surge in gun violence nets call to governor, fireworks crackdown, and East Moline a finalist for 10,000 job development

A good Tuesday to all. More rain is possible later today. Will it bring a double rainbow like last night in Davenport? We shall see. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for the region. It states: "Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening today. The main threat from these storms will be lightning, and heavy downpours. A strong thunderstorm with gusty winds and small hail cannot be ruled out.
"Afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are possible through Friday."
1. High of 85 degrees
There's a possibility of patchy fog before 8 a.m. with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Wednesday will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
2. Davenport to issue automatic citations for illegal fireworks ahead of July 4
Davenport city leaders issued an early warning Monday to those planning to celebrate Independence Day with a bang: Follow the law or pay a steep price.
"We will be issuing citations for anyone using fireworks outside of (what is allowed under) the city ordinance," Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said.
A first offense could cost up to $400 including court costs. And there will be no leniency for those who shoot off fireworks illegally, Morris warned.
"We are going to have a zero-tolerance policy," he said. Read more.
3. Davenport Mayor asks Iowa Gov. Reynolds, feds for back up to address surge in gun violence
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson has asked state and federal officials to send law enforcement personnel to aid Davenport police in addressing a surge in gun violence.
Matson said he spoke with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds by phone Monday morning and spoke with or exchanged emails with staff for Iowa Republican U.S. Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst requesting assistance from state and federal law enforcement agencies.
The request came a day after Davenport police recovered nearly 80 spent casings of different calibers from an early morning shooting on the top floor of the Redstone Parking Ramp, 129 N. Main Street, that damaged the Skybridge and the Figge Art Museum. Read more.
4. COVID-19 vaccinations in Scott Community top 75K
Scott County reached a welcome COVID-19 milestone Monday.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 75,972 Scott County residents are fully vaccinated. That's 45.9% of the estimated 165,224 people living in the county.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 49,647 fully vaccinated Rock Island County residents. That's 34% of the county's total population of 143,477.
A total of 125,619 people throughout the Quad-Cities are fully vaccinated - 40.7% of the combined populations of Rock Island and Scott counties. Read more.
5. East Moline a finalist for development that would bring 10,000 jobs to a 2,000 acre site
East Moline is vying to attract a large company that would bring 10,000 jobs to the city, Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce officials told East Moline city councilors on Monday.
East Moline is one of four possible sites nationwide, and the chamber hopes a decision will be made by summer, Julie Forsythe, Chamber senior vice president, business & economic growth told councilors at their Monday meeting.
Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler said this was one of the “biggest projects” he’d seen. If East Moline is approved, the project would bring 10,000 jobs to a 2,000-acre site, he said. Read more.
