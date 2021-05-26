Rick's Six: Teen injured in crossfire of shooting, second car chase in a month for Muscatine man, and more rain

A good Wednesday to all. Early risers are waking up to some early showers moving through the region. Here's what awaits us the rest of the day from the National Weather Service.
1. A high near 78 degrees
Today will be partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 55 degrees. North winds of 5 to 15 mph will become east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Showers are likely Thursday with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The high will be near 64 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible before 1 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
2. Teenager hit during weekend shooting in Davenport
A 14-year-old was caught in the crossfires of a Davenport shooting Saturday.
Shots were being fired between two cars around 5 p.m. Saturday at East Locust and Iowa streets. The teenager, Zach Smith, was in a nearby vehicle that was not involved.
Police said a stray bullet struck Smith, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One other person was injured in the shooting and was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Read more.
Related reading
• Former Rock Island correctional officers accused of beating inmate plead not guilty, ask to seal surveillance video
3. Case steps down as North Scott's girls basketball coach
Fiery. Intense. Passionate. All similar in meaning, those adjectives have been used to describe North Scott girls basketball coach TJ Case.
His coaching style has led to three state championships in a four-year window, five state tournament appearances and 158 wins over an eight-year period.
"Once this season got over, I was looking for that spark, looking for that fire to get back in the gym," Case said. "It was taking longer and longer to get that.
"I'm not that coach. I only know how to do it one way, and that's going 110%."
Case announced Tuesday he is stepping down as North Scott's head coach. He sent an email to players, parents and coaching staff informing them of his decision. Read more.
Related reading
4. Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan set to close, efforts move to walk-in sites
The Camden Centre COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Milan will close at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Rock Island County Health Department will offer vaccinations at its Rock Island clinic twice a week starting the week of June 1.
It remains to be seen just how close Rock Island County and all of the Quad-Cities can get to herd immunity. Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill reported Tuesday 46,000 county residents are fully vaccinated. That's 32% of the county's population of roughly 143,000. Read more.
5. Muscatine man arrested in Davenport after leading police on two car chases this month, driving through a golf course
A Muscatine man was arrested early Tuesday in Davenport after leading police on a car chase for the second time this month.
Isaiah Lino Sanchez, 25, has been charged with 24 misdemeanors including reckless driving, eluding, seat belt violation and theft. He is being held in the Scott County jail on multiple cash-only bonds totaling $30,000.
According to court documents, around 10 a.m. on May 7 Sanchez was driving a white Volkswagen on Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, which Bettendorf police recognized as having been involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the day.
Police tried to pull him over and he drove recklessly, at speeds more than 25 mph over the speed limits, in an apparent attempt to escape officers.
Officers lost Sanchez after he drove across a private yard and onto Palmer Hills golf course at 2999 Middle Road. There were people on the golf course at the time.
Late Monday night, officers spotted Sanchez again, this time driving a blue Volkswagen with stolen plates. They attempted to pull him over and were once again led on a chase that brought them into Davenport. Court documents state Sanchez was driving up to 107 mph in a 40 mph zone. Read more.
Related reading
• Former Rock Island correctional officers accused of beating inmate plead not guilty, ask to seal surveillance video
6. Trending stories
Muscatine man arrested in Davenport after leading police on two car chases this month, driving through a golf course
Davenport Central alum promoted to head basketball coach
Hawkeyes' Meyer enters transfer portal
Teenager hit during weekend shooting in Davenport
Case steps down as North Scott's girls basketball coach
Today's top videos:
Today's photo galleries
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Public Safety
- Crime
- Today
- Photo
- Rick
- Video
- Court
- Rock Island
- Davenport
- Highway
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Gate
- Driver
- Government Bridge
- Viaduct
- Vehicular Traffic
- County Highway
- Henry
- Department
- Closure
- Attention
- Speed Limit
- Traffic
- Lane
- Repair
- Passing Lane
- Bridge Deck
- I-88
- Deck
- Thurs
- Work
- Disruption
- Detour
- Effort
- Travel
- Rock Falls
- Project
- Bridge
- Road
- Illinois
- Building Industry
- Farmhouse
- Villa
- Quad-cities
- Veterans Day
- Story
- Peek
- I-74
- Kevin Tippet
- Sport
- Uni-dome
- Semifinal
- Caden Kipper
- High
- Scott High School
- Durability
- Wind
- Meteorology
- South Wind
- I-74 Bridge
- Trend
- Copy
- Bettendorf
- Kimberly Road
- Contractor
- Closing
- Drunken Driver
- Silvis
- Sexual Abuse
- Criminal Law
- Law
- Kewanee
- State Trooper
- Officer
- Isaiah Lino Sanchez
- Tj Case
- Clinic
- Vaccination
- Zach Smith
- Volkswagon
- Thunderstorm
- Rainfall
- North Wind
- Northwest Wind
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.