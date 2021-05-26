 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Teen injured in crossfire of shooting, second car chase in a month for Muscatine man, and more rain
Rick's Six: Teen injured in crossfire of shooting, second car chase in a month for Muscatine man, and more rain

A good Wednesday to all. Early risers are waking up to some early showers moving through the region. Here's what awaits us the rest of the day from the National Weather Service.

1.  A high near 78 degrees

Today will be partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 55 degrees. North winds of 5 to 15 mph will become east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Showers are likely Thursday with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The high will be near 64 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible before 1 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

2. Teenager hit during weekend shooting in Davenport

Davenport shooting 1

Davenport police investigate a shots fired incident at Iowa and East Locust Street on Saturday.

A 14-year-old was caught in the crossfires of a Davenport shooting Saturday.

Shots were being fired between two cars around 5 p.m. Saturday at East Locust and Iowa streets. The teenager, Zach Smith, was in a nearby vehicle that was not involved.

Police said a stray bullet struck Smith, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One other person was injured in the shooting and was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Read more.

3.  Case steps down as North Scott's girls basketball coach

Central DeWitt vs North Scott girls state basketball

North Scott coach TJ Case reacts to a play on the court during Central DeWitt vs North Scott Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Fiery. Intense. Passionate. All similar in meaning, those adjectives have been used to describe North Scott girls basketball coach TJ Case.

His coaching style has led to three state championships in a four-year window, five state tournament appearances and 158 wins over an eight-year period.

"Once this season got over, I was looking for that spark, looking for that fire to get back in the gym," Case said. "It was taking longer and longer to get that.

"I'm not that coach. I only know how to do it one way, and that's going 110%."

Case announced Tuesday he is stepping down as North Scott's head coach. He sent an email to players, parents and coaching staff informing them of his decision. Read more.

4. Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan set to close, efforts move to walk-in sites

coronavirus logo

The Camden Centre COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Milan will close at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Rock Island County Health Department will offer vaccinations at its Rock Island clinic twice a week starting the week of June 1.

It remains to be seen just how close Rock Island County and all of the Quad-Cities can get to herd immunity. Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill reported Tuesday 46,000 county residents are fully vaccinated. That's 32% of the county's population of roughly 143,000. Read more.

5.  Muscatine man arrested in Davenport after leading police on two car chases this month, driving through a golf course

Isaiah Sanchez.jpg

Sanchez

A Muscatine man was arrested early Tuesday in Davenport after leading police on a car chase for the second time this month.

Isaiah Lino Sanchez, 25, has been charged with 24 misdemeanors including reckless driving, eluding, seat belt violation and theft. He is being held in the Scott County jail on multiple cash-only bonds totaling $30,000.

According to court documents, around 10 a.m. on May 7 Sanchez was driving a white Volkswagen on Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, which Bettendorf police recognized as having been involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the day.

Police tried to pull him over and he drove recklessly, at speeds more than 25 mph over the speed limits, in an apparent attempt to escape officers.

Officers lost Sanchez after he drove across a private yard and onto Palmer Hills golf course at 2999 Middle Road. There were people on the golf course at the time.

Late Monday night, officers spotted Sanchez again, this time driving a blue Volkswagen with stolen plates. They attempted to pull him over and were once again led on a chase that brought them into Davenport. Court documents state Sanchez was driving up to 107 mph in a 40 mph zone. Read more.

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos:

This video from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism, is promoting the state's summer tourism campaign, "Time for Me to Drive."

This video from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism, is part of the state's "Time for Me to Drive" summer tourism campaign promoting more than 60 new road trip itineraries.

State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, on Tuesday discusses the proposed legislative maps released by Democrats last week.

