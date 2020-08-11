Rick's Six: Thousands still without power as storm's debris litters Q-C

Upon review of video footage, the two were seen jumping and rolling out of the vehicle in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. The vehicle was pointed at the glass area of the law enforcement center. The area is known to have law enforcement officers inside. The vehicle was sent unoccupied toward the building, and is seen hitting an in-ground flag pole and the steps, which derailed the course of the vehicle. The vehicle then stopped between stone planters before reaching the building.

Probable cause shows the two were caught in the act, there was an admission, and were observed by officers. In a press release, the Muscatine Police Department reported it was a deliberately targeted attack and both were charged with terrorism, a Class B felony that can bring up to 50 years in prison.

No one was injured in the attempt. Officers who were inside the building arrested both men at the scene.

Gilberto Daniel Castillo III has been charged with terrorism, assault on a police officer causing injury, second-degree criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts and various traffic violations. His brother Marc Anthony Castillo has been charged with terrorism, second degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.

The investigation remains ongoing.