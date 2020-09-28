Rick's Six: Top Davenport school officials temporarily replaced by state, North cheerleaders tell why they're taking a knee, and the latest Q-C COVID-19 update

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
A good Monday to all. Today's weather word is "chilly." Chilly high temps in the 50s and lower 60s are on tap this week in the Quad-Cities. The National Weather Service is even calling for possible frost Friday and Saturday mornings as cold Canadian air spills into the region. So round up your jacket, your are going to need it.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Scattered showers, breezy and chilly
Today there is a slight chance of showers,then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.
• Traffic alert: The five-point intersection at 6th, Vine, and Ash streets soon will become Davenport's second roundabout. Built in the late 1890s/early 1900s, traffic in the area evolved. Excessive speeds, missed stop signs, accident and near-miss accidents required a change. After working with the neighborhood, the city installed a temporary rubber curbing traffic circle to see if a roundabout would reduce speeds, accidents, and near misses. After successful testing resulting in reduced speeds and near misses, a permanent roundabout is now being installed.
Beginning today, construction of the new roundabout will begin. The installation will require traffic re-routes during construction. The new roundabout is estimated to be complete by early November.
2. Davenport North cheerleaders speak on their recent protests
They are kneeling because they see a hurt in American society they want healed.
In recent weeks, cheerleaders from Davenport’s North High School have taken a knee during the national anthem at several games or events to protest racism and inequality.
Several of the teens talked about what they are trying to say.
“I kneel because this country has allowed my people to face centuries of oppression, and I will not stand for that,” Amine Golden, 17, said.
The lives of countless people of color have been wrongfully taken by police brutality for no other reason than that they were different, Golden said. They have received little or no justice. Read more.
3. Silvis man shot by Davenport police in 2018 recently arrested on charges from May 2018 incident
More than two years later, a Silvis man who was shot by Davenport police bonded out of the Scott County jail Friday for offenses from May 2018.
Nicholas T. Warner, 51, posted a $20,000 bond and was in custody for 32 minutes after being taken into custody by Scott County Court authorities Friday morning, according to online jail records.
Warner is charged with three felony counts of assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon, felony operating while impaired (OWI)/second offense and misdemeanor counts of eluding, interfere with official acts and possession of a controlled substance. Read more.
Related reading
4. United Township seniors miss the old days but are adjusting
Abida Diasso, a senior at United Township High School, likes her morning schedule. She even enjoys working with her teachers whom she praises lavishly for their adjustment to the new way of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes much smaller classes meeting in person just two days a week plus another day of online learning.
Life in school is "definitely different," Diasso said.
Still, she would go back to the old days as quickly as possible. That’s her perspective as she works her way through the first quarter of her COVID-19-affected senior year.
“Last year, I hated coming to school,” the senior student council president said. “I just hated being here. But now, with our circumstances, it’s like wow.
“We took school for granted. I really took (for granted) those past times where I could freely sit with who I wanted to sit with, go to lunch, do all these things, and interact with people. Now it’s just like wow, if I could go back to that, I would come to school every day, I would do anything to go back to going to school normally, eight hours a day, waking up early, yeah. I miss that.” Read more.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Homecoming in a pandemic? Quad-City schools are taking unusual approaches to traditional school-time experiences
5. State temporarily replaces 2 top Davenport school officials
The Iowa Board of Education voted Friday to temporarily appoint a new superintendent and chief financial officer to the Davenport Community School District. It is the first time the state board has taken such an action against a district.
Superintendent Robert Kobylski or the CFO have not been fired, said Amy J. Williamson, of the education department’s bureau of school improvement.
That decision is in the hands of the district’s board. But the district will bear the cost of the temporary replacements, the board said.
The move comes as the district has spent several years working with the Iowa Department of Education to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of its operations. Among the issues identified was disproportionality, the disproportionate number of Black students flagged for special education services, and the higher number of Black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint. During the process, the district was only conditionally accredited by the state education board while it worked to make the required corrections. Read more.
6. Trending stories
Halftime performance from Assumption at CR Washington football game
Davenport North cheerleaders speak on their recent protests
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for September 27
Silvis man shot by DPD in 2018 recently arrested on charges from May 2018 incident
Q-C residents mourn the loss of special trees