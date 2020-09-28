Rick's Six: Top Davenport school officials temporarily replaced by state, North cheerleaders tell why they're taking a knee, and the latest Q-C COVID-19 update

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A good Monday to all. Today's weather word is "chilly." Chilly high temps in the 50s and lower 60s are on tap this week in the Quad-Cities. The National Weather Service is even calling for possible frost Friday and Saturday mornings as cold Canadian air spills into the region. So round up your jacket, your are going to need it.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Scattered showers, breezy and chilly

Today there is a slight chance of showers,then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.