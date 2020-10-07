Rick's Six: Traffic changes on I-74, giant fire in Milan injures 2, and Storm to sit out the season

A good day for all. Another wonderful day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Get out and enjoy it while you can. You know what is lurking just around the corner.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

Today will be sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 49 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

2. Construction update: Interstate 74

Today, weather permitting, there will be a change in traffic patterns on the Iowa-bound I-74 U-turn at River Drive in Moline.

Thursday the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 on-ramp at Middle Road in Bettendorf will be closed at 10 p.m. thru 5 a.m. Contractors will be installing overhead signage.

Use caution and watch for changing traffic patterns.

3. Crime, courts and public safety