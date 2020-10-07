Rick's Six: Traffic changes on I-74, giant fire in Milan injures 2, and Storm to sit out the season

A good day for all. Another wonderful day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Get out and enjoy it while you can. You know what is lurking just around the corner.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 49 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
2. Construction update: Interstate 74
Today, weather permitting, there will be a change in traffic patterns on the Iowa-bound I-74 U-turn at River Drive in Moline.
Thursday the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 on-ramp at Middle Road in Bettendorf will be closed at 10 p.m. thru 5 a.m. Contractors will be installing overhead signage.
Use caution and watch for changing traffic patterns.
3. Crime, courts and public safety
A Tuesday afternoon fire destroyed a Milan business and injured two employees, though neither was hurt seriously.
The Black Hawk Fire Protection District was called at about 12:30 p.m. to a fire in the building at Anytime Truck & Trailer Repair, 232 14th St NE, Milan, Chief Todd Fitzpatrick said. When firefighters arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in fire.
“There was nothing ... nothing we could do,” he said.
He estimated there were about 10 people in the building when the fire started. They got out on their own, two of them suffering burns on their hands. No firefighters were injured. Read more.
4. Citing COVID-19 restrictions, Quad City Storm to sit out 2020-21 season
For the first time since 1995, there will be no hockey this fall and winter in the Quad-Cities.
The Quad City Storm announced Tuesday that it will opt out of the 2020-21 season, joining four other Southern Professional Hockey League teams in taking a year off before returning next season.
The team cited restrictions on mass gatherings put in place by the state of Illinois as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state currently is in Phase 4 of the "Restore Illinois" plan, which prohibits individuals from attending large gatherings without a proven vaccine or cure for the coronavirus.
Under the current mandate, only 50 people would be allowed to attend games at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. Read more.
5. Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen once performed in the Quad-Cities
Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups and became elevated to the status of rock god, has died. He was 65. Read more.
Back in the hot summer of 1978, a then-relatively an unknown band, Van Halen performed at the Mississippi Jam on Credit Island, along with the Doobie Brothers, Atlanta Rhythm Section, and Journey.
Check out photos from that concert and other rock concerts from the 70s below.