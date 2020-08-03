You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: Traffic updates, father shot at son's funeral, and the latest on the coronvirus
alert featured

Rick's Six: Traffic updates, father shot at son's funeral, and the latest on the coronvirus

{{featured_button_text}}

8/3/20

A good Monday to all. Mother Nature is serving up a fall-like day on what is usually the dog days of summer. Enjoy this break from the heat. 

Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Slight chance of showers

Look for a slight chance of showers today between noon and 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.

2. Traffic updates for the Quad-Cities

Road Closed, Detour Signs

• The Iowa DOT is closing the intersection of Brady Street and Kimberly Road in Davenport for asphalt overlay installation Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Be prepared for delays and detours.

• Beginning today and continuing for three months, the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project in Bettendorf will require one-way traffic, southbound only, for the duration of the project.

No access will be allowed onto Greenbrier Drive from Spruce Hills Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Westmar Drive until the project has been completed. 

• There will be a lane closure today on the U.S. 67 bridge in Milan over the Rock River. The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. to allow utility workers to inspect their services.

Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transit will resume fare collection beginning today.

Social distancing precautions remain in place in on-going effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Davenport CitiBus will continue limiting the maximum number of passengers on a bus to one person per row per side. If a bus passes you at a stop, it is because the maximum number of riders has been reached. You will need to wait for the next bus in this case.

• The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed to traffic between today and Friday.

The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to their at-grade crossing located between Illinois 84 and Interstate 80, just east of Illinois 84.

Follow the marked detour utilizing Illinois 84, U.S. 6 and I-80.

Download PDF MAP

240th Avenue (Z30) in Scott County will be closed between 250th and 240th strees (F45) beginning Thursday. The road will be closed for 40 days for bridge replacement. 

3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Scott County overtakes Rock Island County briefly in COVID-19 cases

• East Moline mayor fine after testing positive July 10 for COVID-19

• MARK-TO-MARKET: Wall Street and the American economy

• Iowa stymies public information requests in pandemic

• ‘Cusp of catastrophe:’ Iowa doctors call for statewide face mask mandate

• Geneseo woman, 95, makes 102 pillowcase dresses for Christmas boxes

• Trains, Planes & Automobiles event canceled, but Cruise the Canal will go on

• Scott County teachers unions call Gov. Reynolds' back-to-school plan 'dangerous'

• Adolph's Mexican Food in East Moline is going strong despite the pandemic

• Ickes: Scott County medical director is our Dr. Fauci. It's time to heed his advice.

4. Police: Man admitted to shooting father at son's funeral

Nuemonei Travon Laster

Nuemonei Travon Laster

A first-degree murder suspect in the slaying of a father attending his son’s visitation appeared Sunday morning in Scott County Court.

Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster, 24, of 713 W. 16th St., Davenport, is being held in Scott County Jail on charges on felony charges of first-degree murder, eluding, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with a weapon. His cash-only bond is $300,000.

Jeramie Shorter, 26, of Davenport, was shot about 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside Weerts Funeral Home, and later died.

Shorter was the father of Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, of St. Paul, Minn., who died from cancer. Jermier was born in Davenport. Read more.

Related reading

• Two injured in motorcycle crash Saturday in Davenport

• Should Davenport have police stationed in its schools? A forum will discuss the issue Aug. 18.

• 60 days after the Davenport riot, we still don't know who shot Marquis Tousant

5. Trending headlines

6. Today's top videos

Geneseo block barbecue

Mayor Mike Matson at Davenport Civil Right Commission meeting

Davenport Civil Rights Commission forum

Police presence at 46th and Cheyenne

Adolph's Mexican Food doing well in pandemic

Curbside Concert

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Geneseo block barbecue

+18 
+18 
080120-Marxcolribs-108
+18 
+18 
080120-Marxcolribs-105
+18 
+18 
080120-Marxcolribs-149
+18 
+18 
080120-Marxcolribs-151
+18 
+18 
080120-Marxcolribs-155

Photos: Davenport Civil Rights Commission forum on policing reforms

+9 
+9 
080220-qc-nws-civilrights-3841
+9 
+9 
080220-qc-nws-civilrights-3820
+9 
+9 
080220-qc-nws-civilrights-3836
+9 
+9 
080220-qc-nws-civilrights-3829
+9 
+9 
080220-qc-nws-civilrights-3832

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News