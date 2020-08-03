Rick's Six: Traffic updates, father shot at son's funeral, and the latest on the coronvirus

• There will be a lane closure today on the U.S. 67 bridge in Milan over the Rock River. The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. to allow utility workers to inspect their services.

• Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transit will resume fare collection beginning today.

Social distancing precautions remain in place in on-going effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Davenport CitiBus will continue limiting the maximum number of passengers on a bus to one person per row per side. If a bus passes you at a stop, it is because the maximum number of riders has been reached. You will need to wait for the next bus in this case.

• The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed to traffic between today and Friday.

The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to their at-grade crossing located between Illinois 84 and Interstate 80, just east of Illinois 84.

Follow the marked detour utilizing Illinois 84, U.S. 6 and I-80.