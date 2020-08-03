Rick's Six: Traffic updates, father shot at son's funeral, and the latest on the coronvirus

-
A good Monday to all. Mother Nature is serving up a fall-like day on what is usually the dog days of summer. Enjoy this break from the heat.
Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Slight chance of showers
Look for a slight chance of showers today between noon and 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.
2. Traffic updates for the Quad-Cities
• The Iowa DOT is closing the intersection of Brady Street and Kimberly Road in Davenport for asphalt overlay installation Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Be prepared for delays and detours.
• Beginning today and continuing for three months, the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project in Bettendorf will require one-way traffic, southbound only, for the duration of the project.
No access will be allowed onto Greenbrier Drive from Spruce Hills Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Westmar Drive until the project has been completed.
• There will be a lane closure today on the U.S. 67 bridge in Milan over the Rock River. The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. to allow utility workers to inspect their services.
• Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transit will resume fare collection beginning today.
Social distancing precautions remain in place in on-going effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Davenport CitiBus will continue limiting the maximum number of passengers on a bus to one person per row per side. If a bus passes you at a stop, it is because the maximum number of riders has been reached. You will need to wait for the next bus in this case.
• The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed to traffic between today and Friday.
The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to their at-grade crossing located between Illinois 84 and Interstate 80, just east of Illinois 84.
Follow the marked detour utilizing Illinois 84, U.S. 6 and I-80.
• 240th Avenue (Z30) in Scott County will be closed between 250th and 240th strees (F45) beginning Thursday. The road will be closed for 40 days for bridge replacement.
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
4. Police: Man admitted to shooting father at son's funeral
A first-degree murder suspect in the slaying of a father attending his son’s visitation appeared Sunday morning in Scott County Court.
Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster, 24, of 713 W. 16th St., Davenport, is being held in Scott County Jail on charges on felony charges of first-degree murder, eluding, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with a weapon. His cash-only bond is $300,000.
Jeramie Shorter, 26, of Davenport, was shot about 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside Weerts Funeral Home, and later died.
Shorter was the father of Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, of St. Paul, Minn., who died from cancer. Jermier was born in Davenport. Read more.
