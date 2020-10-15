Rick's Six: Trump campaigns in Iowa, motorcyclist dies in crash, and 'everybody's dad' remembered

A good Thursday to all. Looks like we could be getting a little frost on the pumpkin tonight. A Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service says, "widespread frost and freezing temperatures are expected." Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Breezy and cooler
Today will be cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 54 degrees. It will be breezy with a northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight look for patchy frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly clear with a low around 33 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will become southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday there is a slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. with patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees. Southwest wind between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 40 degrees.
2. Trump touts ethanol, farm policy in Iowa visit
Campaigning in Iowa, President Donald Trump touted his administration’s work to help the ethanol industry and farmers in Iowa.
Trump’s administration created a rule that allows gas stations to sell a higher ethanol blend year-round.
But when Trump said during a campaign rally Wednesday night at the airport in Des Moines that “they were killing ethanol,” he would have to be referring to his own administration.
The ethanol industry in Iowa had been feeling pinched in large part because Trump’s environmental agency was granting waivers that allowed large oil companies to skirt the federal ethanol mandate.
“They were killing ethanol,” Trump said. “I made it year-round, 15%, and it’s great stuff.”
Trump’s campaign rally Wednesday night was the first event to feature either presidential candidate in Iowa during the 2020 general election campaign. Read more.
3. Motorcyclist killed in Davenport crash
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after the bike the person was riding was struck by a car, Davenport police said.
The crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Harrison Street and Columbia Avenue.
Davenport Police Sgt. Brian Stevens said a Chevrolet passenger car was southbound on Harrison Street in the second lane from the west, or the second lane from right side of the street.
The car made an abrupt lane change into the westernmost lane of Harrison Street, or the far right-hand lane.
The front corner of the car struck a motorcycle that was southbound in the westernmost, or far right-hand, lane. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.
The identities of those involved were not released Wednesday night.
The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
5. 'He was everybody's dad': Tom Steele remembered for his giving of self
Tom Steele was known for his success in the construction field and his ever growing business.
After learning the construction trade, he eventually started T. Steele Construction in 1997. He owned several businesses including Xcel Consultants, Steele's Farm, Steele's Pond — the latter a housing development that he built near a pond — and many others. He was also a partner in B.S. Crane and QC Blasting and Coating.
But it’s clear to those who were closest to him, his work ethic and success were not his biggest accomplishments.
“I would say his biggest (accomplishment) is that he’s such a great human being,” said Deb Steele, his older sister. “I think it’s going to be a while before we hear all the different stories and lives he’s touched.”
That thought is repeated over and over by relatives about Tom Steele, 61, who was killed in an accident last Wednesday while building a road to a cellphone tower when his bulldozer encountered some problems on a Kentucky mountaintop. Read more.
6. That's entertainment!
Here are some things to do about town this weekend. Read more.
