Rick's Six: UAW strike continues through weekend, fatal shooting at Davenport strip club, and traffic alerts

A good Monday to all. We start the work week with sunny and mild temperatures.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.
Winds will be from the south at 5 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. I-80 bridge inspection begins today
An inspection of the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge (Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge) will begin Monday.
The work will require a daily closure from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting in the westbound lane on Monday and Tuesday before shifting to the eastbound lane on Wednesday. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the inspection, which will conclude Thursday.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
• Work on Marquette Street in Davenport is on schedule. With work in the northbound lane completed, the open travel lane will change to northbound beginning today. Southbound drivers will need to find an alternate route. Look for updates on project completion mid-November.
3. Police investigating fatal shooting at Davenport strip club
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Deja Vu Showgirls, a strip club located at 5220 Grand Ave.
A victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he was pronounced deceased.
The victim has been identified as Samuel Wires, 35, from Davenport.
The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. Sunday.
Officers assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene.
Officers canvassed part of Grand Avenue to the north and south of the club, searching for evidence and to see which businesses and apartments in the area have surveillance cameras that may have picked up the incident.
Cars parked in the club's lot had to remain where they were until police cleared the crime scene.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
4. Davenport voters will choose three of four candidates for school board
Voters in the Davenport Community School District will choose among four candidates to fill three seats on Nov. 2.
Two are incumbents: Bruce Potts and Allison Beck. They are joined in the race by challengers Farrah N. Powell and Karen Gordon.
The candidates who take the seats will face a number of issues. There is the ongoing work on state citations, including those for inequitable education for Black students, also known as disproportionality. The coronavirus continues to be a problem and recent changes in state law has led to enrollment loss. Read more.
5. Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2021
Here are area trick-or treat times. Check out when your town plans to celebrate Halloween. Read more.
6. Deere strike continues through weekend
Exactly one week after 90% of UAW Local 281 union workers rejected a six-year proposal from Deere & Co., picketers continued their strike through the weekend.
Groups of volunteers have been steadily dropping off supplies for the picketers. The pile of goods at the Davenport site has grown to 10 cases of bottled water, five cases of soda pop, containers of chocolate chip cookies, a box of assorted potato chips, a giant bag of salted almonds and packages of napkins. Read more.
