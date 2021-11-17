 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: UAW votes on Deere contract, more details in truck crash at Palmer, and have you seen this man?
A good Wednesday to all. Mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds usher in cooler temps for the Quad-City region.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

1. Breezy and cooler

NWS

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 30 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 38 degrees. West winds of 10 to 20 mph will produce gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 23 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

2. Lane closures today on Mississippi River bridge at Muscatine

Beckey Bridge inspection

FILE: An Iowa Department of Transportation crew performs a routine inspection on the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that the westbound lane of the Illinois 92 Mississippi River bridge at Muscatine (Norbert F. Beckey Bridge) will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon, today.

The closure is needed for maintenance and repairs to the RWIS weather station.

Flaggers will be directing traffic across the bridge. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

3. FBI seeking help identifying man possibly connected to a sexual exploitation investigation

Download PDF John Doe 45 poster

The FBI is seeking help from the public to identify a man who might have important information about the identity of a child sexual assault victim, according to a news release from the FBI.

The man, known as John Doe 45, is shown with the child in a video recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated the files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

John Doe 45 is a white male with brown hair, a brown mustache and a brown beard. He is heard speaking English in the video. It is possible that his appearance has changed since the video was recorded.

Anyone with information should submit a tip online or call the FBI's toll-free line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

4. 'It’s going to be close again': UAW members prepare for third ratification vote

111621-qc-nws-strike-002

Joe Osborne, of Kewanee, and other picketers strike outside of the John Deere Parts Distribution Center Monday in Milan.

Striking UAW workers are hours away from deciding whether to accept Deere and Co.'s latest contract offer.

On Tuesday, Quad-Cities workers gathered around burn barrels, one with a guitar, to weigh their options. Some workers said their membership seemed so divided it could go either way.

“Whatever it’s going to be,” one worker said, “it’s going to be close again.”

The UAW rejected a previous Deere offer Nov. 2 by a 55%-to-45% vote. That deal was largely supported in the Quad-Cities but was struck down by locals in Waterloo and Dubuque.

The only changes in this latest offer are to the company’s incentive program. Read more.

5. Crash report reveals new details about driver that crashed truck into Palmer building

_RIF2277.JPG

The driver of a truck that crashed into a Palmer College building on Nov. 5 had blood-shot eyes, slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol when police found him, according to the Investigating Officer's Report of Motor Vehicle Accident that was filed about the incident.

The report was acquired by the Quad City Times/Dispatch-Argus through a public information request sent to the Davenport Police Department. It states that a search warrant to test the driver's blood was completed and signed by a judge, and charges against the driver are pending awaiting results. Read more.

