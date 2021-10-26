Rick's Six: UAW wants injunction lifted, drainage improves on new bridge, and anniversary of unsolved Moline killing

A good Tuesday to all. The rain has moved on, but there is a chance of frost this morning.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and clear
Look for patchy frost before 9 a.m. this morning. Then sunny skies will be the rule with a high near 57 degrees. Northeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will become southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 43 degrees.
Wednesday will see a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 57 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Showers are likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 46 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
2. Drainage has improved on new Q-C I-74 bridge
A full day of rain on Sunday presented a test of the new I-74 bridge's drainage problems, which led to multiple crashes in the spring.
The new span's troubles were related to the temporary barriers that allow for two-way traffic on the westbound bridge. When barriers on the shoulders were removed this summer, said I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan, drainage "improved significantly."
The biggest problem area was a section above 7th Avenue in Moline, where six crashed occurred during the same rainy day in April, largely due to vehicles hydroplaning on standing water. Read more.
3. UAW wants temporary injunction in Deere strike to be vacated
Striking UAW workers say a judge’s order that is limiting their picketing activities outside a Davenport plant was issued improperly, and they want the temporary injunction vacated immediately.
Attorneys for the Davenport-based UAW Local 281, which is in ongoing labor-contract negotiations with Deere & Co., say a judge in Scott County took only Deere’s side of the story when issuing the injunction last week.
The order directed striking UAW members to limit to four the number of picketers near gates at Davenport Works, and banned burn barrels and lawn chairs, among other restrictions.
In their motion filed Monday to vacate the order, the union's attorneys said Judge Marlita Greve wrote her six-page order within two hours of receiving Deere’s complaint and request — even using Deere’s language, verbatim, in her ruling. Read more.
4. Italia Kelly's mom remembers her daughter, and the long-time friend accused of killing her during a night of civil unrest
Italia Kelly was just transitioning into adulthood when she was shot to death in the Walmart parking lot in west Davenport. She had just moved into her first apartment, and had become civically active. While participating in a protest against the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 that turned into a night of civil unrest, Italia was shot, not by random rioters, but by a man she'd been friends with much of her life.
Parker Marlin Belz, 22, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder. He originally faced a charge of first-degree murder but he accepted a plea deal earlier this month. The deal comes with a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison, 70% — or 17½ years — of which must be served before he will be eligible for parole. Read more.
5. Harrell still hopes for information about the unsolved killing of his son
Corey Harrell lives in the shadow of a secret.
"I don't know which day is darker than the next. My son is dead. But the real darkness of it — the darkest, hardest thing — might be the secret of who killed my son," Harrell said Monday morning while he stood in an alley off 7th Avenue in Moline where Corey Harrell Jr. took his last breaths.
Corey Harrell Jr. was gunned down Oct. 31, 2018, in the shadow of the Moline Police Station. The still-unsolved murder haunts a father who wants justice for his son. Read more.
6. Eldridge rejects effort to reinstate Lisa Kotter as city administrator
Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter at a Sept. 28 Eldridge City Council meeting as council members voted 3-2 to end her employment with the city.
The Eldridge City Council did not take up a vote on Monday whether to reinstate Lisa Kotter as city administrator.
Kotter, who was removed from her position Sept. 28 after a city-commissioned report found she created a “hostile work environment,” asked council members at a hearing Monday to reconsider their decision.
Kotter was put on leave in August following a sexual harassment complaint, which the investigation found no evidence of. Read more.
