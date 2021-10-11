Rick's Six: Union workers reject Deere offer, traffic updates, and Wilton man charged in credit union robbery in Davenport

A good Columbus Day Monday to all.
Rain, heavy in some places, is on tap for the Quad-Cities today.
According to the National Weather Service there is a slight risk for severe weather for areas along and east of the Mississippi River today with the main time to expect severe weather being this afternoon and into the early evening.
The main threats will be tornadoes and severe wind gusts, with the hail threat being on the low end, according to the weather service. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall also will accompany the strongest storms.
Here's the latest forecast.
1. Cooler with rain
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely today. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The high will be near 69 degrees. Northeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will become southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
2. Union workers vote down Deere's offer
Union workers at Deere & Co. voted down the company's latest contract offer Sunday night.
According to a release from Deere & Co., the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America informed Deere & Co. that "its production and maintenance employees have voted to reject the tentative collective bargaining agreements that would have covered more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States."
According to a Facebook post from UAW 281, which represents Davenport, 86% of workers rejected the company's offer.
Also, UAW 281 said the bargaining committee has been recalled Monday morning, and set a hard strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Read more.
3. Westbound I-280 closure begins tonight, and other road work updates
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that westbound Interstate 280 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. tonight.
It will last for approximately 16 hours.
The closure is necessary to facilitate a concrete pour of the new westbound lanes of the Sgt. John Baker Jr. Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River.
The closure does not affect Illinois-bound traffic on the bridge. Westbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Illinois 92, northbound U.S. 67, southbound U.S. 61 and westbound Iowa 22.
Westbound I-280 is expected to reopen to traffic at 11 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
The work is part of the three-year, $50 million bridge deck replacement and resurfacing project that began in March.
And in Davenport:
• W. Lombard Street will be closed between Clark and Elsie streets beginning today for resurfacing. Work is estimated to be completed by Oct. 20.
• Division Street will be closed between 13th and 14th streets beginning today for sewer repairs. Work is estimated to be completed by the end of the week. Access to the Putnam and Fejervary Park is available from the south: Division to 12th Street, or 9th to Wilkes.
4. Iowa ended pandemic unemployment early. It didn't improve job rates
The early termination of pandemic unemployment insurance has not improved job rates in Iowa, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and experts. Read more.
5. Wilton man arrested in connection with credit union robbery
Davenport police arrested a Wilton, Iowa, man early Sunday in connection with the June 30 robbery of the I. H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport.
Brandon Lee Lyman, 37, is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was also charged with misdemeanor driving while barred, fifth-degree theft and having an open container of alcohol. Lyman was also arrested on a Mercer County, Illinois, arrest warrant for felony possession of methamphetamine, according to the Scott County Jail and online court records. Read more.
6. Charly and Rachel: Mountains to climb
This year's homecoming queens for Bettendorf and Assumption high schools have more in common than their crowns.
Charly Erpelding and Rachel Schneider are honor-roll seniors. They turn 18 this month. Each has a younger brother. Both plan to study science in college.
And they were diagnosed with cancer in June. Read more.
BONUS 6. Loads of Halloween things to do coming up in the Q-C
The spooky season is officially here, and along with chilling air and changing leaves comes all sorts of Halloween events, from the family-friendly to the truly frightening. Here are many of the Halloween parties and celebrations happening in October, and some haunted attractions open for the whole month. Read more.
