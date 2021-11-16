 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: Walk on new bridge, UAW workers digest latest Deere offer, and road work season winds down
Rick's Six: Walk on new bridge, UAW workers digest latest Deere offer, and road work season winds down

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at sunny skies and mild temperatures today, so get out and enjoy because there will not be many more like this in coming weeks.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Southern winds warm up region

NWS

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of rain after 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees. Southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday brings a 20% chance of rain before noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 51 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 30 degrees.

2. Public can walk onto new I-74 bridge on Dec. 1

111521-qc-nws-bridge-001

The new and old I-74 bridge is visible during a press conference along the Bettendorf Riverfront Bike Path Monday in Bettendorf. The new Illinois-bound I-74 bridge is to open early next month, but the public is invited for a close-up look before traffic is permitted.

The new Illinois-bound I-74 bridge will open early next month, but the public is invited for a close-up look before traffic is permitted.

I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan speaks during a press conference along the Bettendorf Riverfront Bike Path

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, buses will be available to shuttle the public from the TaxSlayer Center in Moline to the bridge. Pedestrians can access the new eastbound span from the ramp at River Drive. Read more.

3. Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of purposefully setting off restaurant alarms to 'test law enforcement' found not guilty

Brian Rashid

Brian Rashid

A Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of setting off his restaurant alarms on purpose to "test law enforcement" in April was found not guilty in a non-jury trial.

Brian John Rashid, owner of Treehouse Pub and Eatery in Bettendorf, was charged with one count of giving a false report to a public entity. Magistrate Eric Syverud delivered the not guilty verdict. Read more.

Related reading

• Man killed at KE Flatwork in Eldridge identified

• No one injured in Bettendorf structure fire

• Scott County jail facing its first COVID-19 outbreak

• Marine’s shooting brings scrutiny of air gun rules

4. UAW members split on Deere’s latest offer

111621-qc-nws-strike-005

Janet Harris, of Davenport, center, and other picketers strike outside of the John Deere Parts Distribution Center Monday in Milan.

Picketers say tensions are rising ahead of a Wednesday vote that will determine whether more than 10,000 members of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America go back to work or stay on the picket lines.

Deere and Co. made its latest offer on Friday in hopes of ending a strike that's lasted more than a month. The previous offer was turned away Nov. 2 by a 55%-to-45% vote, with support from some Quad-City union locals but rejection from shops in Waterloo and Dubuque.

Leaders on both sides are declining comment, saying they wish to respect the process as rank-and-file union members begin to learn about the new offer. Workers who'd seen details in the new contract said the changes focused largely on the company's incentives program, or Continuous Improvement Pay Program. Read more.

5. Elm Street bridge nears completion, more work on 53rd

111221-qc-nws-elmstreet-002

Construction continues on the Elm Street bridge Friday in Davenport.

While construction is winding down, Davenport commuters will still see some lane and road closures as crews work to wrap up before winter.

Repairs on East 53rd Street will continue to cause lane reductions this week, according to the city of Davenport.

But construction is also nearing completion on the Elm Street Bridge between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road. The bridge, which has been closed since 2018, is expected to reopen in early December. Read more.

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us which stores are open on Thanksgiving.

Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House social worker Lisa Orwig sings “Fields of Gold” during the Genesis Remembrance Tree Lighting ceremony honoring the memory of loved ones in the parking lot of the facility Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Bettendorf.

Today's photo galleries

