Rick's Six: Warm weekend, Bettendorf meth arrest, 5 COVID-19 deaths in Muscatine County, and farmers market opens with tweaks

5/1/20

A good May Day Friday to all. A sunny, warm and mostly dry weekend is shaping up for the Quad-Cities. Enjoy the outdoor time, but, as always, be safe.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Highs in the 70s

Today look for increasing clouds with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. There's a 20% chance of overnight showers.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.

2. Rock Island County has 2 times COVID cases than Scott

It's been obvious for weeks that something isn't right, even in the midst of so much wrong.

Each time the Scott and Rock Island county health departments released new numbers for those infected with COVID-19, Rock Island County's numbers inched further ahead — even though Scott County has about 30,000 more people.