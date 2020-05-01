You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: Warm weekend, Bettendorf meth arrest, 5 COVID-19 deaths in Muscatine County, and farmers market opens with tweaks
5/1/20

A good May Day Friday to all. A sunny, warm and mostly dry weekend is shaping up for the Quad-Cities. Enjoy the outdoor time, but, as always, be safe. 

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Highs in the 70s

NWS: Summary

Today look for increasing clouds with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. There's a 20% chance of overnight showers.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.

2. Rock Island County has 2 times COVID cases than Scott

Tyson plant

The Tyson Foods Inc. plant near Joslin, Ill.

It's been obvious for weeks that something isn't right, even in the midst of so much wrong.

Each time the Scott and Rock Island county health departments released new numbers for those infected with COVID-19, Rock Island County's numbers inched further ahead — even though Scott County has about 30,000 more people.

Why does Rock Island County have so many more cases? Are more people being tested in RICO? Is there an outbreak somewhere we don't know about? The early answers were two-fold: Yes, RICO has been doing more testing — about 1 in 56 people, while Scott County has been testing about 1 in 77 people.

But those numbers don't account for RICO having nearly two times more positive cases than Scott, especially when accounting for RICO's smaller population. Read more.

3. Woman on parole for peddling meth arrested on new charges of trafficking the drug

Lynsey Benham

Lynsey Benham

A Bettendorf woman on parole until 2025 for trafficking methamphetamine has been arrested on charges alleging she once again was peddling the drug.

Lynsey Erin Benham, 34, of 5077 56th Avenue Court, Bettendorf, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. Read more.

4. The Freight House Farmers Market opens for the season — with some tweaks

042520-qc-nws-freighthouse-002

Janet Klabunde, of Davenport, makes a purchase as people, all wearings face masks, wait in line Saturday, April 25, at The Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport.

While the Freight House Farmers Market will officially open for the season on Saturday, May 2, it won’t be quite the opening it had planned.

“We are going to open but not to the grand scale we normally do” because of COVID-19, Executive Director Lorrie Ambrose Beaman said. “We are limiting it to only grocery-type items,” she said, adding that the regular crafters, food trucks and such will not yet be in attendance.

“We have a pretty stringent protocol that we’ve put in place” for vendors and customers, she said. “We want to be part of the solution; we don’t want to add to the problem.”

While many Quad-Citians look to farmers-market Saturdays as a chance to hang out outside, listen to music and socialize, for now, unfortunately, Beaman said customers are being asked to come down, shop and head home.

“Come prepared. Have your list, know what you want to get, go to your vendor, get your product and move on,” she said. Read more.

Photos: Freight House Farmers Market

 5. Bettendorf's bike trails are nearing completion

042920-qc-nws-bike-001

Chad McDermott with Langman Construction Inc.,  Rock Island, works to set forms for an ADA-compliant sidewalk corner at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and South Hampton Drive in Bettendorf. Crews have completed replacing residential driveways along the new bike/recreational trail along Spruce Hills between 18th Street and Utica Ridge Road and are now working on new street corners and the path itself.

Bettendorf is finishing construction of two bike-recreational trail extensions that will bring its total miles of trails to nearly 30, cementing its reputation as a bike-friendly city.

A 0.9-mile segment along the north side of Spruce Hills Drive between 18th Street and Utica Ridge Road is expected to be finished by the end of May or first part of June, Brian Fries, assistant city engineer, said. The project began last year and will cost about $950,000.

The second trail segment, which started last year and is expected to be finished by the end of May, is a 0.8-mile extension along Hopewell Avenue from just east of Remington Road to Criswell Road. Read more.

6. Trending headlines

Photos: Hand-in-Hand surprise retirement drive-thru for Mark Smith

Clinton enjoys lunch with the LumberKings

